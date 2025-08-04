Manager, Technical Services - Southern Europe
2025-08-04
A warm greeting from the Technical Services Team: Click here to watch or copy-paste the link below in your browser: https://bit.ly/MeetTechServices
WHAT IS TECHNICAL SERVICES EMEA?
We're a team of 50 people based in Lund, Sweden, that delivers world-class post-sales support our customers in region EMEA. We work in close collaboration with the sales organization and key functions at HQ. We achieve our business goals in a collaborative, friendly and open culture.
We are now looking for a Technical Services Manager (TSM) with a specific responsibility for the staff supporting customers in Southern Europe and French speaking countries in Northern Africa.
The regional support team includes two roles, Technical Services Representatives (working on Tier 1 level) and Technical Services Engineers (working on Tier 2 level). The TSR role's main responsibility is to handle the customers, cases, and processes relating to repair/replacement of broken products, and over time to step into a broader Tier 1 function including technical aspects. The TSE role delivers comprehensive technical assistance, which includes inquiries, troubleshooting issues, and ensuring timely resolution.
This position is located in the city of Lund in the southern part of Sweden, and in close proximity of Malmö and Copenhagen.
WHAT WILL YOU DO
We, as a team and as a function, deliver world-class technical services to our customers, proven by customer feedback. The dedication to our customers, the way we take responsibility, and the support we give each other are cornerstones in our organization and how we work.
As a manager, your primary tasks are to nurture an open team spirit environment, create conditions for the team to deliver support at their best, and to follow up. You do so by being close and available in the day-to-day work of your employees in support cases that needs advice for the next step, communication with the customer, or a situation with staffing and availability. You help your team members grow as individuals and in their performance.
The business focus is very important for us and as a manager for a region you will be the main contact for the sales teams in the region when it comes to information sharing and feedback, planning for the future, and complex customer situations. You create and have relations with other stakeholders in technical services, in Lund as well as in other regions, and you enjoy meeting and speaking with customers.
To be successful in the role, you need to be able to drive and to adapt to rapid changes and to take on or change responsibilities related to the quick development of Axis solutions and the Axis organization. Flexibility balanced and adaptable communication style, and relation building are other key characteristics for the role.
Tasks and responsibilities further included:
* Maintain work schedules for your team so that the function is properly covered
* Not only facilitate but also engage in the day-to-day work for the Technical Services Representatives (TSRs) and Technical Services Engineers (TSEs) in your team so that work conditions are good and that service-level goals are being met
* Take responsibility outside your own department and showcase the ability to see a bigger picture and based on that participate in driving improvements
* At times represent Technical Services EMEA at events, meetings, and presentations.
WHO ARE WE LOOKING FOR
We believe you'll thrive in this role if you're a service-minded, people-oriented leader who enjoys working in a technical environment where your ability to connect with others and bring structure makes a real difference. You're genuinely curious about technology and motivated to understand the products and tools your team works with - not just to keep up, but to be an engaged and knowledgeable leader.
You have a natural ability to build trust and strong relationships, and you lead with empathy, clarity, and purpose. You enjoy seeing the big picture, thinking long-term, and coordinating across functions to find smart, sustainable solutions in complex situations.
We'd love to see that you are/have...
* Fluent English skills, both written and verbal
* Documented leadership or coaching experience
* A background in service organizations, building/maintaining processes for excellent customer service
* Experience (or a very strong interest) in technology and technical products
* A natural ability to build trust and foster strong, respectful relationships
* A natural ability to manage and coordinate complex matters involving multiple stakeholders
* Strategic thinking and analytical skills that support sound, long-term decision-making
* Strong interpersonal communication skills
Other bonus points for...
* Experience in a corresponding role is highly valued
* Experience from the security industry
* Experience in Service Now, Salesforce or equivalent systems
Fluency in French is highly relevant and considered essential in many aspects of this role. Additional proficiency in Spanish and/or Italian is seen as a strong advantage. However, we remain open to all applicants, as our top priority is finding the right person for the role.
