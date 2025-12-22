Manager Leasing & Mobility Europe
2025-12-22
At Lynk & Co, we like to do things differently. Our cars are great - but what really sets us apart is how we sell and share them. We're building the future of mobility, and we're now looking for an Senior International Key Account Manager - Leasing & Mobility to help us accelerate our B2B journey across Europe. And you will drive the commercial agenda together with our financial partners.
In this role, you'll drive our strategic sales agenda with leading leasing, rental and corporate clients. You'll own senior-level relationships, shape business partnerships, and ensure an outstanding customer experience. You'll also collaborate closely with our existing and new National Sales Companies, helping them define their strategies, solve challenges, and build sustainable growth within the B2B segment.
What you'll do
Take full ownership of relationships with major European LeaseCos and Mobility partners - from onboarding to long-term account development
Execute and manage the commercial part with our financial partners. From implementing the governance to driving the sales
Leverage existing industry contacts and partnerships to drive volume and revenue growth
Negotiate and manage commercial agreements, pricing terms, and operational follow-up mainly with the international leasing companies
Build and execute cohesive European sales strategies
Support local teams with coaching and tools for B2B sales excellence
What you should have
Solid track record in automotive B2B sales, ideally within the leasing and mobility sector
Strong network with key European leasing companies and mobility players
Commercially driven mindset - strategic, yet hands-on
Excellent relationship builder with strong communication and negotiation skills
Results-oriented, organized, and comfortable managing complexity
Fluent in English; any additional European language is a plus
