Manager for Software Test Framework & DevOps
Meet a Group international AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2024-06-11
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Västerås
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Are you an experienced leader in the Software area? Do you want to work in a quality focused organisation? Join us as a Manager for Software Test Framework & DevOps!
Welcome to a rapidly growing international company, thriving at the forefront of cutting edge technology. Westermo develops and manufactures advanced devices for industrial data communication, used in mission-critical installations and harsh industrial environments. The very robust and secure communication networks built with our products provide a high value for our customers.
We are focused on leveraging growth opportunities in our market and are devoted to delivering the world's best industrial networks. This is achieved through a very dynamic work environment where teamwork and trust are valued. Strong and honest relationships with colleagues, customers, and suppliers are important to us. We have an open culture where we share knowledge, learn from one another and explore new ideas, allowing us to constantly improve.
Within R&D there is a total of eight teams, out of which four are Software Teams that work on different tasks. The main focus within Software Development is our Operating System WeOS, our self-developed OS that is used in all of our products. Our R&D spend is about 14%, which says quite a lot about the focus we have on development. We are now looking for a Manager of Software test frameworks and DevOps to join our team!
Are you our new Manager for Software test frameworks and DevOps?
At Westermo, we are famous for our robust routers and switches. We are proud to say that we have our own product development, production and sales channels. Within R&D, we work on both hardware design, as well as software development. Delivering reliable products with top quality is key for us at Westermo. At the same time, we want new products and features to reach our customers with short lead time. Therefore, we think about automation in everything we do, and we are constantly trying out new techniques that can help us fulfill current and future demands.
Your team's main task is to implement new test methods, systems and tools to support us in delivering robust and reliable products. Our in-house developed test framework and the echo system around it automates every step from code check in to visualization of test results. Your team is also responsible to ensure operational availability of critical system for the rest of the organization.
In addition to your team's responsibility, you will also be responsible for our overall software test processes and strategies. Making sure that they help us in delivering top quality software and products.
We have an ongoing focus on implementing AI, both new ways of working and data handling. You will also have the responsibility to implement this in your team. Like many others, we follow an Agile development model, and are active in the open source community.
As the Manager for Software test frameworks and DevOps, you will be part of the R&D Management Team, reporting to the Vice President of R&D, Mikaela Näslund. You will be working closely with the seven other R&D Managers, and of course your team, consisting of 15 developers. Besides managing your team and their tasks, you will be responsible for resource planning, cost management, giving input to the R&D budget, competence management and benchmarking relevant technology development on the market. You will also drive improvements in R&D, and together with your colleagues and product managers, work with our roadmap and strategic work of software development and test framework.
So, who are we looking for?
We are looking for an experienced leader in software development, preferably in an agile context. You understand the importance of being a role model, especially when it comes to living our values, creating trust and a sense of team spirit. You are a great communicator and have a drive and commitment to your goals. Your team does not want, nor require micro-management, but rather a guide and support in their daily- and long term tasks.
Requirements:
A degree in Computer Science or similar
Experienced Leader
Knowledge, experience, and interest in embedded systems
Knowledge of software test methodologies and tools
Knowledge of DevOps environments and tools
Customer-focused mindset
Fluent in Swedish and English
Meritorious:
Experienced in cyber security and standards such as IEC 62443 and ISO 27001
Experience in working in Linux environment.
In return, we offer: You will be working at the forefront of technology in a friendly, open culture where we you get the opportunity to learn from skilled colleagues every day. A mature and caring leadership in a flat organization. Through our collective bargain agreement you will be covered in terms of insurance, pension and other benefits. We like to have fun together and we regularly enjoy sports and other social activities as a team. We believe that magic happens when people meet. We are a learning organization and we truly love to try new things, think outside the box and be innovative together!
Basic information:
Location: Kopparlunden, Västerås
Job type: Full time
Employment contract: Permanent Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8741343