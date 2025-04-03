Manager for section, Fixed & Rotor wing at Saab in Nyköping
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
We are looking for an experienced manager to lead the section Fixed & Rotor wing with focus on aircraft maintenance/modifications, including line & base maintenance. With a good knowledge of aviation regulations, you 're responsible for the development of the section's organization and working methods to become more efficient. You will be responsible for a team of approx. 35 persons (including four group managers) located in Nyköping, Skavsta airport.
As a part of this role, you have to ensure a good dialog and cooperation with customers both internally and externally and with other stakeholders like the Camo organization, Design and production organizations.
Example of duties and responsibilities:
* Effective management of the maintenance organization
* Responsible for ensuring that the work in the workshop is carried out in accordance with current regulations and that a high level of flight safety is maintained at work
* Ensure development and effective implementation of processes and procedures throughout the organization
* Overall responsible for the work environment within the section
* Ensure effective cost control, participate in organization budget preparation and effective implementation of it
* Take part in calculation, preparation and negotiation of relevant agreements and contracts
* Ensure effective safety and quality assurance implementation throughout entire organization
* Execute business according to our processes
* Business responsible for our contracts.
Collaboration with our Customer support center in Stavanger Norway is also part of the responsibilities.
Your profile
We are searching for a highly motivated individual with a broad background in the Aviation Industry and proven experience in leadership roles. Excellent communication skills are essential, as is a credible, assertive, and proactive "can-do" attitude. We envision a leader who is communicative and transparent, actively engaging with their team and fostering a sense of shared purpose. Your presence and ability to inspire and motivate will be instrumental in driving success within our organization.
Experience and Skills
* Documented experience of leading qualified work teams.
* Knowledge and experience from Aircraft Maintenance Industry.
* Understanding and knowledge of EASA Part-145 or SE-EMAR Part-145 regulation.
* Experience in Fleet Management Systems, preferably in an IFS-system
* You will work in an international environment so fluent English language, written and spoken is required.
Experience with AMOS is also desirable as we intend to use the system in the near future.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
