Manager for Logistic & Purchasing Department ABB Marine & Ports
ABB AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2026-04-22
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, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
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At ABB, we help industries run leaner and cleaner-and every person here makes that happen. You'll be empowered to lead, supported to grow, and proud of the impact we create together. Join us and help run what runs the world.
This position reports to: Operations Manager
ABB Marine & Ports is looking for an engaged and business-oriented manager who wants to combine leadership with clear operational responsibility. In this role, you will lead a department responsible for operational purchasing, global freight and shipping, and warranty/quality support to our commissioning sites. In addition to managing your department you will also be working as operative purchaser. The position is highly hands-on and suits someone who enjoys being close to day-to-day operations while also developing people, processes, and collaboration in an international and technologically advanced business.
Your responsibilities:
Managing ABB Marine & Ports logistic department
Your department of approximately 10 employees is responsible for:
Purchasing. Approximately 2000 purchase orders per year with a total value of 1000 MSEK.
Forwarding (shipping) of all ABB Marine & Ports goods around the world.
Fault reports i.e. handling all hardware quality issues at sites around the world.
A significant work included in your responsibilities is also to work as operative purchaser. You are reporting to ABB Marine & Ports Operation manager. Our office is at Ängsgärdet Västerås.
Your background:
Several years of work experience is a requirement.
A technical university degree or relevant work experience.
You are independent and have the ability to lead both yourself and others towards set goals.
Fluency in both Swedish and English, written and spoken alike, is required as you will be working in a global multicultural environment.
More about ABB
ABB's business for crane systems assists ports and shipping companies to transfer containers in a reliable, quick and cost-efficient way. Marine & Ports is specialized in advanced automation and information systems for motion control of all types of container cranes. We are the leading supplier of crane systems and are active worldwide.
Recruiting Manager Jan Nordlund, +46 70 310 30 22 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Johan Halling, +46 724 612 517, Unionen: Pär Ångbäck, +4670-636 07 04, Ledarna: Olof Kvensler, +4670-588 91 52. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Irma Leijon, +46 724 61 23 14.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is 10th of May. The interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process. Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
Building a cleaner, smarter future takes all kinds of minds: the curious, the courageous, and the creative. That's why we welcome people from all backgrounds and experiences.
Ready to make an impact?
Apply today or visit https://www.abb.com
to learn more about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://www.abb.com/global/en
Ängsgärdsgatan 6 (visa karta
)
721 30 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Ängsgärdsgatan 6 Jobbnummer
9868494