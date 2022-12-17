Manager Business Solutions
2022-12-17
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
We are looking for our next Manager within Business Solutions & Portfolio Management. Are you an experienced leader that enjoys working both strategic and operational in an environment of IT-Solutions? Here is your chance to be part of a truly international atmosphere and to manage a talented and skilled team.
Join our team
IT Solutions is responsible for the operations, maintenance, and development of Epiroc's Global Applications, critical for thousands of users every day. We are a global team, spread across the world, to be able to support the business when and where it is needed.
Business Solutions has the AMIT (Application Manager IT) responsibility for Epiroc's Global Business Applications, approx. 20 applications including e.g. SalesPortal, MOL/WOL, Rigscan, Certiq, Intelliquoter, My Epiroc, HR Link, Competence Portal, Extend, Fleetsync, Docmine, Pipechain, SCP, and more.
Our Mission
As Manager Business Solutions, you will manage and lead a team of AMITs, all skilled and talented colleagues experienced in application maintenance.
You will work with continuous improvements, securing operational excellence, cost efficiency, and (in collaboration with the business) the strategic planning for future functionality, aligning the work done both within the team and in collaboration with other teams in Epiroc.
You are a leader and have responsibility for employees and consultants located mainly in Sweden. You strive to attract and keep the right people, including pushing and developing the AMIT role, and challenging your team in their personal development.
You may from time-to-time lead and participate in projects related to the application responsibilities and deliverables. You will be accountable for follow-up of costs and financials for the global business applications in your portfolio.
You will be an active member of the IT Solutions and Epiroc IT Management teams, where we work together with strategy, financial planning, team culture, common way of work, etc, to continuously develop Epiroc IT.
Your profile
As a leader you are a driven and flexible person with an "can-do" attitude. You have strong verbal and written communication skills, and you can collaborate with internal as well as external stakeholders on many different levels.
You are an experienced leader with the ability to motivate your team members. You are present as a leader, challenge ways of working and enjoy a diverse and cross-functional environment.
For this position we believe that you have a Bachelor or Master in relevant field or similar knowledge gained through work experience.
Fluent verbal and written skills in English is a must.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled, dedicated, and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
Location and travel
This position is located Sweden. Preferably in Örebro or Stockholm but we can be open for other locations as well. Occasional travel is required and depending on where the successful candidate will be based.
In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, international assignment terms and conditions may apply.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously and we might close the recruitment process before the last application day. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2022-12-16
For questions about the position please contact recruiting manager, Märta Laurin, Vice president IT Solutions, 0727095519 or marta.laurin@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Recruitment specialist Helena Fiedler, helena.fiedler@external.epiroc.com Ersättning
