Management Team Assistant to Euroclear Sweden
Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB / Assistentjobb / Stockholm Visa alla assistentjobb i Stockholm
2025-10-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Euroclear Sweden is seeking a dynamic, proactive and highly organized Management Team Assistant to support the Management Team, which consists of 10 members. This is a key role in ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of the Management Team in Sweden and to succeed in this role you will possess a high level of professionalism, discretion, and the ability to manage multiple tasks in changing situations. Are you the collaborative problem-solver and future driving force behind our Management Team that we are looking for?
About the position
As our Management Team Assistant, you will play a central role in supporting the Management Team in Sweden by managing calendars, coordinating meetings and making seamless travel arrangements, ensuring that our Management Team members are in the right place at the right time. You will be a part of an assistant team and report to Head of the CEO 's Office.
Your main areas and responsibilities:
* Provide high-level administrative support, including calendar management, travel arrangements, and meeting coordination
* Prepare and organize meeting materials, such as presentations, agendas and reports
* Take minutes, follow up on action items, and ensure timely completion of tasks
* Be a primary connection point and liaison between the Management Team and both internal and external stakeholders
* Schedule and coordinate meetings and off-site events for the Management Team members
* Handle expense-, travel and similar administrative reporting
* Take part in planning company initiatives, personnel events and special projects, to foster collaboration and teamwork
* Embrace a mindset of continuous improvement, proactively seeking and introducing innovative and smarter ways of working
This position is based in Stockholm, and occasional travel may be required, primarily within the Nordics.
Your qualifications
* At least five years ' experience in a similar position supporting C-level executives or senior management, preferably in an international environment and/or a regulated business within the financial services
* Strong communication skills in both Swedish and English, other languages are considered an asset
* Proficient in Microsoft Office and SharePoint and other relevant tools
* Confident working with multiple stakeholders and tight deadlines
Your personal characteristics
* Proactive problem-solver and a master of organization, with a strong attention to detail and accuracy
* Adaptable and comfortable handling ad-hoc tasks and unexpected challenges
* Positive, Initiative-driven, solution-oriented, and always curious about new projects and ideas
* Trusted teamplayer bringing positivity and initiative to every challenge and enjoys building relationships across the organization
* Professional and trustworthy, with a high level of integrity
* Able to work both independently and collaboratively, confident working with multiple stakeholders and tight deadlines
Why Work at Euroclear Sweden and what we offer you?
At Euroclear Sweden and in this position you will be a key contributor to a high-performing management team and part of a company and culture that values innovation and continuous improvement. As part of a global organization, there are fantastic opportunities to develop and work with colleagues from around the world, gaining insights into global financial markets.
Euroclear Sweden strives to be a learning organization with excellent opportunities for professional development and has a comprehensive benefits package. Here, you have the chance to grow and advance in your field. By working at Euroclear Sweden, you contribute to strengthening and digitalizing the Swedish financial market, which has a positive impact on society. Be part of becoming the Heart of the Nordic Financial Market.
Contact and application
In this recruitment process, Euroclear is supported by Jurek Recruitment & Consulting. Interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis, and we look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible via www.jurek.se.
Please note that we do not accept applications by mail.
If you have any questions regarding the process or position, please contact the Recruitment Consultant at Jurek, Cecilia Strååt at cecilia.straat@jurek.se
, or Search assistant Bano Mohammad at bano.mohammad@jurek.se
.
Welcome with your application!
About Euroclear Sweden
Euroclear Sweden is a central player in the Swedish financial market and part of the global Euroclear group. The company offers innovative solutions for securities management and clearing services, enabling businesses to efficiently handle and register transactions involving Swedish stocks and fixed-income securities. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB
(org.nr 556694-5324), http://www.jurek.se/ Arbetsplats
Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB Jobbnummer
9579310