Management Consulting Trainee - Meet a Group international AB - Kontorsjobb i Stockholm

Meet a Group international AB / Kontorsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-12Academy 2021Our customers Academy is an exclusive 1-year graduate program based in Stockholm for top students who want to pursue a career in Management consulting and immerse into the world of digital transformation.The program is designed to give you as a trainee a close collaboration with one of our more senior colleagues. Not to do their dirty work, but to provide a platform based on close feedback, goal setting and experiences from our clients. Together you will work with our clients and will be very much like those dynamic duos; Batman & Robin, Lilo & Stitch, Jordan & Pippen, Joey & Pheobe. You get it. Together you will create magic.But you will not be alone. Together with your peers you will get a chance to dig deeper into important skills and topics that concerns not only being a good consultant, but also being a good you. Guided by and in collaboration with colleagues at the company. In addition to hands on experience with clients from day one, you will have a full year of training and exiting workshops in business analysis and digital strategy in order to assure you have all the tools to become a top consultant ready to take on any challenge.The program is a great way for you to join a modern, agile and personal group of people who all value collaboration, our culture and who puts outcome over output.Deadline for applying to the program is april 25thWho are you?Do you have an awesome track record and possess excellent innovation, analytical and problem-solving skills?Do you want to work within an entrepreneurial team with some of the brightest minds in digital strategy?Are you ready to contribute and shape the ongoing digitalization? In that case, the Academy is probably the graduate program for you.We are looking for engaged people with sharp minds, like yourself, to join our trainee program. The academy program has been running since 2016 and is the best way we know how for a newly graduated person with an interest in digital transformations to start their careers. BUT, being sharp and having a solid education is not everything. We are looking for people willing to put their unique stamp in developing the company, as our academy program is a backbone in living and evolving our culture, values and competencies.Language-wise you are fluent in and Swedish & English, both orally and written.2021-04-12Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-25Meet a Group international AB5686463