Management Consultant Defense Sector | Technology Consulting | Stockholm
2025-12-23
The opportunity
Are you passionate about technology and want to accelerate your career in the defense sector? Join our team and help deliver impactful technology transformation projects for public sector defense clients. Based in Stockholm, you'll work at the intersection of AI, cyber, infrastructure, and workforce transformation-shaping the future of defense technology and data.
Your key responsibilities
Contribute to projects within our Technology & Data practice in Sweden.
Support technology transformation initiatives and help strengthen relationships in the defense sector.
Work on projects involving on-prem/cloud, networks, data, AI, and cyber, ensuring compliance and operational excellence.
Collaborate with stakeholders to drive progress and deliver value to our clients.
Skills and attributes for success
Ability to work in dynamic environments and learn new skills quickly.
Strong communication and collaboration skills.
Fluent in Swedish and English (verbal and written).
Qualifications
A degree in Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field is preferred.
3+ years of relevant consulting experience, ideally from a recognized firm or similar environment.
Interest in defense and technology, with relevant experience or exposure.
Experience working with or for the Swedish Armed Forces.
Experience in technology projects (e.g., system integration, cyber, cloud) is a plus.
What we offer you
At EY, we'll help you develop future-focused skills and gain world-class experiences. You'll work in a flexible, inclusive environment with globally connected teams. Learn more at https://www.ey.com/en_gl/careers.
Are you ready to shape your future with confidence? Apply today.
Please submit your application no later than 31st of January 2026. If you have questions about the role, please contact Marie Liebich at Marie.Liebich@se.ey.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Adrian Lyng at Adrian.Lyng@se.ey.com
.Please note that a background check will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
At EY, we celebrate diversity and encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds. If you have any questions, require assistance, or need adjustments to the recruitment process due to a disability, please don't hesitate to reach out to us at recruitmentsweden@se.ey.com
. We are here to support you.
