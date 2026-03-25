Make ice cream in Vaxholm - for those who like pace and responsibility
Watersheds AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Stockholm Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Watersheds AB i Stockholm
, Vaxholm
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
, Falun
eller i hela Sverige
Watersheds is recruiting for Glass på Hörnet in Vaxholm. You will be directly employed by the client in Vaxholm.
We're looking for someone who can come in and get things done. You'll be making ice cream from scratch and working behind the scenes to keep everything running.
What the job involves Making ice cream from scratch, following recipes carefully, lifting ingredients (up to 25 kg) and keeping the kitchen and machines clean and in order. You work independently and keep a steady pace.
We're looking for someone who Has experience from a kitchen, dishwashing, bakery or similar. You're reliable, work fast, pay attention to detail and don't need to be told what to do.
The role You'll work 6-9 hours per day during the summer. In peak season, you need to be available, so there's limited time off. You should live within 30 minutes of Vaxholm.
Extra Once you're up to speed, there may be an opportunity to help out in service and interact with customers, but the main focus is production.
Start in May and we need you through the summer, until the end of August, possibly longer. Salary according to agreement.
Welcome! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7462879-1913841". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Watersheds AB
(org.nr 556846-0066), https://framtid.watersheds.se
Stortorget 3 (visa karta
)
111 29 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Watersheds Jobbnummer
9819797