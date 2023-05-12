Maintenance worker with a YES-attitude wanted at Clarion Hotel Sea U!
2023-05-12
The Maintenance Agent (MA) reports to the Maintenance Manager (MM).
The position involves:
• Day to day maintenance work at the hotel, making sure the real estate, as well as
• the interior is maintaining a high level of quality.
• Reporting any defects or faults at the hotel
• Working together with the Maintenance Manager to assume responsibility for and to
• maintain a high level of fire and personal safety for the hotel's guests and staff.
• IT support for the hotel's guests, conferences and staff.
• Being capable during operation of performing all of the duties assigned to the
• maintenance department
• Together with the line manager and staff in the maintenance department,
• maintaining a high standard in all of the hotel's technical installations that
• contribute towards creating an unforgettable experience for the hotel's guests.
• Making an active contribution towards ensuring that all technical installations are
• maintained in accordance with regulations and with operational and maintenance
• plans in order to create optimal operation, economy and useful life for installations.
• Working together with the line manager to assume responsibility for and to maintain
• a high level of fire and personal safety for the hotel's guests and staff.
• Being capable during operation of performing all of the duties assigned to the
• maintenance department.
• Actively pursue and acquire information relating to the department's and the hotel's activities, and attend meetings and courses/training programmes as required.
• Actively taking preventive action with regard to both hardware and software.
Required knowledge:
• Previous experience as a handyman and/or painting/woodwork/construction.
Details of employment
The position is a seasonal job with the possibility of a permanent position. On-boarding from May, or as soon as possible, as per agreement.
