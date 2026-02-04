Maintenance Engineer to Takara Bio Europe
Company
Takara Bio Europe provides innovative products for research and the ATMP area as well as for diagnostic market. As a member of the Takara Bio Group, Takara Bio Europe is part of a company that holds a leadership position in the global market and is committed to improving the human condition through biotechnology and to understanding and meeting the quality needs and expectations of all our customers.
In our state-of-the-art facility located in Göteborg, Sweden production and testing capabilities for GMP-grade reagents as well as PCR enzymes for diagnostics is provided.
For more information, visit our website: www.takarabio.com.
Takara Bio Europe Swedish Filial is now looking for a Maintenance Engineer joining our Supply Chain team to oversee the life cycle management for facilities and equipment. The Maintenance Engineer will ensure the availability of functional, safe and efficient premises, including clean rooms and equipment and ensure these are operated in compliance with regulatory and quality standards (ISO 9001, ISO13485 and GMP). As part of our team, you will be working with various tasks including acquisition of instruments, installation, maintenance and monitoring thereof. You will communicate closely with internal stakeholders as well as external service providers and contractors and be responsible for the yearly maintenance schedule to minimize downtime. This role comes with a combination of office work and hands-on, physical tasks and is also expected to support purchasing and logistics.
This position reports to the Director Supply Chain Management.
Primary Duties & Responsibilities
• Create structure for and coordinate user requirements, acquisition and qualification of facility and laboratory equipment according to needs and regulatory demands.
• Schedule maintenance and service and ensure monitoring of facility and laboratory equipment.
• Review and evaluate need of premises and equipment and coordinate retirement when applicable.
• Develop and maintain appropriate documentation and traceability for facilities and equipment.
• Qualify service providers and contractors and maintain a good relationship.
• Act as primary point of contact to external providers for service and maintenance of equipment and facilities.
• Provide an approach to continuous improvement and cost reduction, without compromising compliance with appropriate standards.
• Control costs, and provide forecasted needs for investments, maintenance and repair.
• Develop strategies to maximize equipment reliability, utilization and uptime.
In addition, support in purchasing and distribution when needed
Background/Qualifications
• An academic background in engineering or science
• Successful 3 years' experience in similar role and in Asset Life Cycle Management
• Strong communication and documentation skills
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken and preferably a good understanding of Swedish.
• Flexible and capable of handling multiple tasks
• Proficiency in Microsoft office, ERP systems and monitoring systems
We think you are an organized problem solver, a team player who takes initiatives and is getting things done. You enjoy working with numerous different contacts with different cultural backgrounds.
Desirable Experience
Experience in Life Science Industry
Knowledge of ISO13485 and GMP
Any experience and interest in purchasing and logistics is perceived as a plus
Position
We offer you a familiar and dynamic environment where each person in the team makes a difference.
Maintenance Engineer, full-time, permanent position
We welcome your application no later than February 23, 2026. We apply continuous evaluation of applicants; therefore, this position can be filled before due date.
For more information, please contact karin_noaksson@takarabio.com
