Machine Learning Engineer to Fashion Company in Stockholm

Join a fast-paced and highly innovative team working at the intersection of fashion and technology! We're looking for a Senior Machine Learning Engineer to support AI-driven product development and large-scale ML deployment for a leading global player in the fashion and retail industry. This assignment is based in Stockholm and runs from September 30, 2025 to February 28, 2026.
About the Role
In this role, you'll be part of an agile, cross-functional team of engineers, data scientists, and stakeholders, contributing to the development and deployment of scalable ML applications. You'll work across the entire ML lifecycle, supporting strategic initiatives related to forecasting, supply chain optimization, and AI-driven decision-making.
Responsibilities Develop end-to-end AI/ML software solutions, from data exploration to production deployment
Build and maintain scalable data infrastructure for ML development and operations
Design and implement MLOps components including versioning, monitoring, and pipeline orchestration
Write clean, maintainable, and scalable code aligned with software engineering best practices
Ensure production-grade quality in terms of performance, security, and maintainability
Support both batch and real-time inference use cases with reliable deployment strategies
Contribute to architectural design, technical roadmap, and documentation
Collaborate with stakeholders to align solutions with business needs
About You
You are a senior ML Engineer with a strong background in software development and applied AI. You're comfortable working in cloud-native environments and understand the complexities of operationalizing machine learning. Your experience in large organizations and high-volume data environments enables you to drive robust, scalable solutions that meet business and technical demands.
Experience and Skills Have a BSc or MSc degree in Computer Science, Machine Learning or related technical field, or equivalent practical experience.
Minimum 5 years of experience in ML Engineering, ideally in supply chain or forecasting domains
Extensive hands-on experience developing and deploying ML products at scale
Strong proficiency in Python (4+ years), including backend service development
Proven experience with MLOps, including data/ML pipelines and production deployments
Deep familiarity with Google Cloud Platform, especially Vertex AI
Solid SQL skills and experience with DBT and cloud-based data storage
Strong foundation in machine learning theory and frameworks
Experience working with batch and streaming data in high-volume environments
Skilled in agile development, stakeholder communication, and requirement breakdown
Required certification: GCP Professional Machine Learning Engineer
Fluent in English
About the assignment
