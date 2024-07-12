Machine Learning Engineer, Customer Support and Returns. Malmö
2024-07-12
A day in your life with us
Hej there! For our Digital hub in Malmö, we are looking for a Machine Learning Engineer to help us accelerate our work of using state-of-the-art machine learning models to improve IKEAs customer support experience, both for customer and for coworkers in our support centers.
At IKEA we have the vision to create a better everyday life at home for the many people. We strive to be affordable but in a truly people and planet-positive way. Our digital capabilities play a crucial role in achieving this goal. We believe that you will thrive when you meet great people who are on the same mission at IKEA. People who are not only talented and skilled but also humble, supportive, and absolutely committed to leading home-furnishing retail into the future.
At IKEA, you're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Our different views, backgrounds, and personalities make us better understand our customers, give us more fun at work and spark more and better ideas. Perhaps your unique take on something could lead to a great idea that creates a better everyday life for the many people.
What you will be doing
As a Machine Learning Engineer, you play a pivotal role in the design, development, and operation of digital products. You will be part of the full product development process in digital product teams, from understanding the problem, through designing the solution by quick prototyping, then delivering and running our services in production.
You will be a part of the D&ML Customer Support Domain team, which handles most of the solutions used by our customer support centres globally - including our communication platform, AI-powered chatbot, coworker copilots and coaching tools, knowledge management, case & returns management, self-service solutions. We have a lot of data, and an important part of our work is using this data to improve IKEAs products and services.
Who you are
You are excited about AI and modern technologies (generative AI, deep learning, cloud-native, global scale), and innovative ways of working (cross-functional, autonomous, agility, DevOps-minded). You want to be part of shaping the future of AI at IKEA - to dream big, build small and think smartly!
We would love to talk with you if you recognize yourself in some of the following:
Previous experience as a Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, or Data Engineer.
Knowledge in developing and deploying Machine learning models, in particular natural language processing applications.
Knowledge of using Large Language models, fine-tuning, RAG.
Knowledge of programming languages (e.g., Java, Go, Python, or Scala), including concepts from functional and object-oriented programming paradigms.
Knowledge of cloud-based services, particularly Google Cloud Platform.
A team player who takes ownership, builds cross-functional relationships with senior peers, and loves sharing knowledge.
A curious world class problem solver who wants to keep learning!
This is our wish list! If you don't recognize yourself in all these points, you might still be an excellent candidate for the role. We like to think long-term and invest in people's development together with us.
The IKEA culture and values are very much a part of our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com.
We can offer you:
Work in the technology frontline with the latest development in AI and Data Products.
Opportunities to have global impact with your work.
Flexible and modern tools: we deploy mainly on Google Cloud Platform and we use a lot of open-source tools across the board.
Hardware and OS of your choice.
A team of great colleagues to learn with and from (with world-class experience across all aspects of Data & Analytics).
Continuous learning (we aim to spend 20% of our working time on learning).
Flexible and friendly working environment.
QUESTIONS AND SUPPORT? LET'S CONNECT!
Does this sound like your next challenge? IKEA offers an exciting and empowering work environment in a global workplace. And as the world's leader at life at home, you have exceptional opportunities to grow and develop together with us.
Please apply with your application in English. Note that we can't process any applications through email. Thank you!
