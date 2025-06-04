Lubrication & Preservation Technology Expert - Automotive Business
In September of 2024, SKF announced the separation of its Automotive business, with the objective to build two world-leading businesses. The role you are applying for will be part of the automotive business. This means you will have the opportunity to be a part of shaping a new company aimed at meeting the needs of the transforming global automotive market.
Would you like to join us in shaping the future of motion?
We are now looking for a...
Lubrication & Preservation Technology Expert - Automotive Business
Automotive is all about bold innovation, execution with speed and outstanding quality. Bring your passion for lubrication and preservation technologies and you will be part of the core technical team, the Technology Office, for our new automotive ventures.
In this highly technical role, you will be a key team member, overcoming complex technical challenges to enhance the value of customized automotive products. In the role of Lubrication & Preservation Technology Expert, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining lubricant quality procedures, qualifying greases for low-friction products, verifying customer-delivered lubricants, and participating in the data generation for simulation models with lubricant properties. You will act as the expert in making critical decisions regarding lubricant approval and specifications, ensuring that high-quality standards are met. In addition, you will build knowledge and drive innovation in lubricant technology through university collaborations and expert communities.
The Technology Office will be composed of a pool of experts skilled in multiple technology areas essential for a leading automotive bearing supplier: material science (steel and non-metallic materials), tribology, manufacturing processes (such as heat treatment, machining and forming), life prediction, NVH & diagnostics.
Key responsibilities
You will be the chair of the Lubricant Specification Group
Assess lubricant performances for automotive application including chemical verification of the additive packages and mechanical performances
Explore with a cross-functional team the electrical behavior of the lubricant in bearing applications
Provides technical leadership for projects incorporating new lubricant composition idea in collaboration with external partners
Recognizing erroneous outcomes, reporting them immediately, and ensuring all sampling methodologies or processes are well controlled and documented
Support product development team and application engineering in the assessment of additive package on product performances
Be the owner of the lubricant technology roadmap covering the wide range of automotive applications
Act as the knowledge expert in Lubricant life, aging & testing (including electrical aging) together with the tribology and modeling experts
We expect you to have/be
Master in chemical engineering or physics/mechanical engineering
Understanding in greases and lubricant formulation, including knowledge of base oils, thickeners, and performance additives.
Experience with automotive lubricant (bearing greases, transmission oils, low viscosity oil)
Skilled in analysis results from laboratories equipment such as spectroscopy (FTIR, ICP), chromatography (GC, HPLC), and rheometry
Proven experience in lubricant life testing and lubricant compatibilities
Understanding of how greases and lubricants interact with different materials and surface
Proficient analytical skills to recognize and address challenges associated with lubrication and wear
Proficient in bringing ideas for lubricant modeling in collaboration with a multi-disciplinary team
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken
Availability to travel
What you can expect:
Technical lead position with opportunity to build a deep knowledge foundation.
Curiosity to drive innovative project with external partners towards electrification, friction reduction and sustainability
Cross functional engagement with collaboration across engineering, manufacturing, purchasing.
Train and mentor junior colleagues and influencing a large technical audience from product development colleagues to quality team through application engineering
Enjoy a global collaboration and opportunity for technical networking by working with experts from around the world.
With a global footprint and customers, you will enjoy leading and inspire across diverse cultures.
SKF is committed to creating a diverse environment, and we firmly believe that a diverse workforce is essential for our continued success. Therefore, we only focus on your experience, skills, and potential. Come as you are - just be yourself. #weareSKF
Some additional information
This position will be located in Gothenburg (Sweden).
You will report to the Technology Office Manager.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Josefin Nelson, Recruitment Expert EMEA, on phone/Teams or by email.
At SKF, we are committed to promoting fairness and inclusivity throughout our recruitment process. To achieve this, we may include assessments and verify the information in your application in compliance with country-specific laws and regulations. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the recruiter.
Is this you?
