Looking for a part-time job? Welcome to Insitepart!

About the job We are looking for warehouse workers for an exciting part-time position in Bjuv at a food warehouse where the vision is to deliver fresh produce to customers' homes. We offer a well-paid extra job where you control your availability, allowing you to earn some extra income without risking missing any exams.
To succeed in this role as a temporary worker, we are looking for someone who is humble, positive, efficient, meticulous, and organized. We believe this job is ideal for someone who is flexible, as the tasks may vary.
As a warehouse worker on this assignment, you will mainly work in a refrigerated food warehouse with a temperature of about 2-4C. Of course, appropriate clothing for the temperature will be provided, but you should still be comfortable working in a cold environment. You will pick, pack, and quality control food items. We are looking for extra staff with a start date by agreement. The working hours vary and are scheduled between 06:00-18:00, most often 06:00-15:00 or 09:00-18:00.
We Offer You As an employee with us, you will have an employer who strives to give you the opportunity to develop and reach good results. We are an authorized staffing company, which means that we follow all applicable laws and offer you secure working conditions and collective agreements. Our flexible employees are the core of our business and an important factor in our strong growth.
Requirements
Must be 18 years old
A driver's license and access to a car to reach the workplace
Ability to work daytime shifts 2-3 days a week, including some weekdays
Must have another primary occupation (full-time studies or another job) and provide proof of this
We conduct a background check before employment
Does this sound like your next challenge?Here at Insitepart everybody is welcome to apply for a job regardless of age, sex or ethnic background. We emphasize personal suitability when we recruit, because we that the right employee at the right spot creates great added value both for you and for the customer
As we manage the application continuously we strongly encourage to apply for the position as soon as possible. Please notice that we only manage your application through this ad, applications through e-mail will not be accepted Ersättning
