Lokalvårdare/städare till skola i Uppsala
Steam Education Holding AB / Städarjobb / Uppsala Visa alla städarjobb i Uppsala
2024-07-19
Uppsala International School (UIS) serves the needs of international families in the Uppsala Region and provides an exceptional international education in English and Swedish for students aged 6-19. We are currently enrolling students for the upcoming academic year 2024/2025 and warmly welcome your application.
UIS follows the broad and balanced Cambridge International curriculum, delivering an International Education in English to students aged 6 to 19. Our education programme leads to IGCSE (at age 16) and A Level (at age 19) examinations.
Uppsala International School will offer The International Baccalaureate (IB) for students aged 16-19. The IB programme has gained recognition and respect from the world's leading universities. The programme is designed for highly motivated students looking for a rigourous educational experience.
• UIS is a fully accredited Cambridge International School.
• Uppsala International School is a non-fee-paying school.
Our campus at Palmbladsgatan 12, 754 50 Uppsala has a capacity to welcome up to 800 students. The campus provides ample space, high-quality facilities, and abundant resources necessary for students to develop and thrive on their educational journey.
UIS prides itself on being an inclusive school that embraces diversity in terms of backgrounds, nationalities, and abilities. The multicultural mix of students creates a vibrant learning environment, and we set high standards for all our students, both inside and outside the classroom.
Om jobbet
Arbetet innefattar städning.
Oftast gäller detta kök, toalett och allrum. En typisk arbetsdag innefattar bland annat att sopa, moppa och damma.
Du kommer att arbeta med skolstädning. Detta innefattar bland annat städning av studierum, korridorer, toaletter, matsal, korridorer..etc.
Det är viktigt för oss att du är självgående, noggrann och har hög arbetsmoral.Publiceringsdatum2024-07-19Kvalifikationer
• Kan arbeta ensam och i grupp
• Är noggrann och självgående
• Talar svenska eller engelska för att kunna kommunicera
Krav
• Utdrag ur belastningsregister är ett krav då arbete sker på skola
Stämmer detta in på dig? Inkom med din ansökan snarast då intervjuer och rekrytering sker löpande!
Villkor
• Behovsanställning
• Varierande arbetstider mellan 6-18 på vardagar.Ersättning
Timlön
Anställningsvillkor
• Tillträde: Omgående-Visstidsanställning Postadress
Uppsala International School
Palmbladsgatan 12
754 50Uppsala Ersättning
by agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/53". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Steam Education Holding AB
(org.nr 559169-3071) Arbetsplats
Uppsala International School Jobbnummer
8806864