Lokalvårdare/städare till skola i Uppsala
Steam Education Holding AB / Städarjobb / Uppsala
2025-08-17
Tasks
- Cleaning classrooms, offices, restrooms, and public areas
- Emptying and cleaning waste bins and recycling containers
- Performing minor maintenance tasks such as changing light bulbs
- Setting up furniture for special events or rearranging furniture as required
- Sanitizing surfaces to maintain health standards, particularly in times of public health concerns
- Maintaining an inventory of cleaning supplies and equipment, and notifying management when supplies are low
- Inspecting buildings for damage or vandalism, and reporting any issues to management
- Ensuring exterior areas such as playgrounds and parking lots are clean and safe
- Adhering to health and safety regulations, including the use of personal protective equipment
- Operating and maintaining custodial equipment such as floor buffers and carpet cleaners
Uppsala International School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all the students in our care and expects all applicants to share this commitment.
We follow safe recruitment practice and appointments are subject to an interview, satisfactory references and identity and criminal record checks. Ersättning
