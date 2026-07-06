Local Division Manager IEC Low Voltage Motors and High Power, Sweden
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2026-07-06
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At ABB, we help industries run leaner and cleaner—and every person here makes that happen. You'll be empowered to lead, supported to grow, and proud of the impact we create together. Join us and help run what runs the world.
This position reports to: Segment Manager.
As part of the ABB Way, ABB Motion has transitioned to a division-led operating model, in which the Local Division Manager plays a critical leadership role. This position holds full responsibility for leading sales, marketing, and the portfolio in the local market, ensuring that the MOIM and MOHP divisions' strategies are executed in a customer-centric and effective way.
The role is pivotal in enhancing ABB's ability to serve customers by driving scale, flexibility, and agility, supporting customer operations, and accelerating growth for both the customer and ABB. The Local Division Manager also actively fosters cross-divisional collaboration when commercially relevant, ensuring seamless customer solutions and supporting ABB's overall business goals.
The Local Division Manager is fully accountable for driving revenue growth—both through new customer acquisition and increased share of wallet—as well as for resource productivity and cost structure efficiency within their scope. The role requires strong business acumen, the ability to lead local transformation, and to build a high-performing organization that operates in line with ABB's values and principles. Local Division Manager is a business leader responsible for commercial (sales and marketing) activities and portfolio management.
Regardless of the organizational design, the Local Division Manager remains primarily accountable for the performance, resources, and results of their Division, Business Line, or Segment/Account responsibilities within the local market.
You will be mainly accountable for:
Leading and executing the commercial strategy for the local division, including go-to-market models and industry segment alignment.
Owning and delivering KPIs in line with Division, Business Lines, and Regional expectations, ensuring integrated commercial success and market growth.
Monitoring market trends and competitor analysis to identify opportunities and shape effective business plans.
Driving cost optimization and profitability, focusing on pricing strategy, cost-to-serve, channel profitability, ROI, and sales efficiency.
Ensuring sales excellence and forecasting, including standardized processes, accurate rolling forecasts, and implementation of pricing guidelines.
Managing major accounts and portfolio strategy, securing profitable growth, market leadership, and execution of local projects to meet quality, financial, and customer satisfaction targets.
Ensuring compliance with ABB's core values, Code of Conduct, safety, integrity, and all internal and statutory regulations, while driving continuous improvement in HSE performance.
Promoting collaboration across divisions and business areas, fostering alignment and maximizing results.
Building and leading high-performing teams by hiring, coaching, and developing talent, ensuring organizational effectiveness and competence.
Inspiring and motivating employees, guiding skill development and succession planning within HR policies.
You will play a key role for us in ABB Motion. Our main location is Västerås, where our production of large synchronous motors and generators, is located. We also have other service and sales offices in Sweden. The role is based in Sweden.
Qualifications for the role
A minimum of 10 years of business leadership experience, preferably in a Sales/Service/Operations environment
Excellent knowledge of sales processes and tools complemented with the courage and curiosity to challenge the norm to
Strong business mind and proven industrial market experience and customer centric DNA to enable outside in thinking and acting. sales and project management
University degree in Engineering, Master's, MBA or similar is preferable with solid skills across business management.
Excellent communication skills in both Swedish a.d English as the position will require you to communicate globally and cross Sweden and manage employees across the country
More about us
ABB Motion provides pioneering technology, products, solutions and related services to industrial customers to increase energy efficiency, improve safety and reliability, and maintain precise control over processes. The portfolio includes motors, generators and drives for a wide range of applications in all industrial sectors.
Recruiting Manager, Antti Kortelainen, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +46 767 69 80 80; Unionen: Katja Saari, +46 730 77 05 02; IF Metall: Mathias Johansson, +46 722 15 84 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner: Robert Norén, 072-461 92 05.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Please note that the interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process! Last day to apply is August 2.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Building a cleaner, smarter future takes all kinds of minds: the curious, the courageous, and the creative. That's why we welcome people from all backgrounds and experiences.
Ready to make an impact?
Apply today or visit https://www.abb.com
to learn more about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://careers.abb/global/en
Kopparbergsvägen 2 (visa karta
)
721 83 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Kopparbergsvägen 2 Jobbnummer
9993519