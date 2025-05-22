Local Business Partner, People & Culture
Borealis AB / Administratörsjobb / Stenungsund Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stenungsund
2025-05-22
, Orust
, Lilla Edet
, Tjörn
, Kungälv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Borealis AB i Stenungsund
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
People make it happen!
MAKE P&C REAL and join Borealis as our next temporary People & Culture (HR) Business Partner.
We are now looking for you, who want to take on the role as P&C Business Partner during one of our colleague's maternity leave.
Are you interested in working in a broad P&C BP role, in an international company and together with committed managers and employees? Do you want to drive an organization forward with your expertise?
As BP you will join a team of nine colleagues within our local P&C team, who work in close collaboration. The role will include a mix of operational tasks in combination with more strategic activities and you will take an active part as a Business Partner in leadership management teams.
Here you will play a key role in our organization and be responsible for all sorts of reoccurring P&C processes such as salary reviews, on-boarding and trade union negotiations, leadership and skills development and internal P&C projects (e.g. linked to Diversity, Inclusion and Wellbeing).
And last but not least, you will coach our managers and employees to build employee engagement and high-performance management.
Thanks to your great drive, commitment and competence, you will quickly become an important and valuable asset!
Note that this temporary role lasts from 18th August 2025 to 31st August 2026.
About you
You are an ideal candidate if you hold a relevant academic degree in Human Resources and experience as P&C Business Partner or from a similar role.
Knowledge of Swedish Labor Law and managing union relations is a key requirement that will help you to succeed in this role. Earlier experience from an industrial and international work environment is considered a strong advantage. As we are working in multicultural environment, you should be a fluent communicator in Swedish and in English at business level.
As a person, you exhibit strong self-reflection and a collaborative spirit. You radiate energy and enthusiasm with a strong sense for ownership. You are seen as a valued colleague who communicates with impact, who is professional, entrepreneurial and flexible. You possess the courage to challenge and support managers, build trust, drive change and deliver impactful results.
Join us at Borealis and become the driving force behind our people and culture initiatives, ensuring our organization thrives and progresses.
Our offer
Borealis has competitive compensation and benefits which you can read more about on our Career Page.
For this role in Stenungsund we also offer:
Friskvårdsbidrag
Bonus
Arbetstidsförkortning
Utökat föräldraledighetstillägg
Borealis har en personalstiftelse där du exempelvis kan hyra stugor i fjällen samt lägenheter i Spanien förmånligt
Application Process
If you're excited about the prospect of joining our team and being a part of Making P&C Real, please submit your application via the "apply now" button in the job posting to apply directly.
If you have any questions, please contact Malin Westman, malin.westman@borealisgroup.com
We reserve the right to close this vacancy for further applications when we have received sufficient applications that meet the advertised requirements and will contact you as soon as screening is closed.
At Borealis, we are committed to an equal recruitment process. We value diversity, and all applicants & employees are treated fairly and equally. We do not tolerate any form of discrimination based on factors such as age, gender, ethnicity, religion, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.
Borealis only accepts candidate resumes from recruiters or recruiting agencies if they have been explicitly commissioned by Borealis for a specific recruitment and if the data is provided to us in line with the General Data Protection Regulation. Borealis will not accept or pay fees for candidate resumes of any form or kind that were sent unsolicited to either HR or directly to our hiring managers. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Borealis AB
(org.nr 556078-6633)
Industrivägen (visa karta
)
444 86 STENUNGSUND Jobbnummer
9355537