Live-In Rockstar-Pa For Filmmaker In Sweden (gotland) -200 Sek/hr
2024-08-17
Female Live-In Rockstar-PA Wanted for Filmmaker in Sweden - SEK 200/hr
Clearly, this is not your "typical" PA assignment. If you're interested, write "I'm Perfect" in the subject line of your application. Include a personal letter explaining why you believe you're up for this challenge, along with your CV and a recent, realistic photo. For non-Swedish EU residents, the car requirement may be waived.
I AM: Born and raised in New York, I've been residing permanently in Sweden since the early 90s. I'm a founder of the Swedish commercial radio industry, having started Bandit Rock, and I pioneered music streaming with Tomsradio, a prequel to Spotify. I'm also a father, serial adventurer, published writer, and award-winning film director. Two years ago, I became paralyzed from the neck down due to an old motorcycle accident. As my primary Personal Assistant, your main task will be to ensure I can continue living productively despite my paralysis. I also have a philanthropic interest and aim to keep improving the world despite my new disability. You will be my Top Assistant, collaborating with my closest friends, family, and sometimes other assistants in my daily life and practical tasks. Duties range from helping with mobility and household chores like cooking, cleaning, and light physiotherapy, to assisting with all facets of personal care from dressing to showering. While you'll have a lot of free time, you need to live on the premises to be available on short notice. You may also accompany me as my "hands" on small, large, and possibly exotic trips. Before Covid, I was an MMA instructor and very fit, and you'll actively support my physical training, stretching, and rehab as I strive to maximize my recently-limited body. I'm also designing an eco-friendly, handicap-accessible motorhome, manufacturing a unique off-road electric wheelchair, writing a novel, and feeling that it's time to make another adventure film, this time with my Rockstar-Rottweiler Rocky, who is getting old, so time is of the essence. My adult daughter lives in Stockholm, and I live mostly near Visby, on the beautiful Swedish resort island of Gotland.
Listen, because this is important: I am stubborn as hell, a perfectionist, and a bit OCD. I talk incessantly, but I get a lot done too. Though fluent in Swedish, I have a unique, international perspective, and life with me is rarely dull. I'm looking for a woman with an infectiously positive attitude, youthful energy, and in good shape, since throwing a 30 kg electric wheelchair into your trunk is not for the untrained. You should have NO other responsibilities that could hinder living here or long-term travel. A driver's license and a reliable vehicle are a must, and liking large dogs is a plus :-)
YOU ARE:
Female, 18+
EU or EES Resident
Quick learner
Mature
Mentally and physically strong
Completely free to travel as needed
A good driver with your own car
Handy, practical, and organized
Computer literate
Fluent in English (Swedish a plus but not required)
100% reliable!!!
Being a Personal Assistant to me is more than a job; it's a life-altering challenge and an incredible learning experience. In addition to expanding your horizons, you'll receive SEK 150/hour to start, with the potential to quickly increase to SEK 200/hour. Housing is included, but you'll handle your own food and personal expenses. If this sounds like the chance of a lifetime, send your CV with a letter explaining why you are perfect for this challenge to: tom@pernilla.org
Applications without a personal letter will be discarded.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-02
