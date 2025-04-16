Live-In Rockstar-Pa For Filmmaker In Sweden (gotland) -200 Sek/hr
Mc Alevey, Thomas / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Gotland Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Gotland
2025-04-16
, Västervik
, Valdemarsvik
, Oskarshamn
, Borgholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mc Alevey, Thomas i Gotland
Live-In PA for Adventurer-Filmmaker
Want to be part of an extraordinary life story? I'm a New York-born Sweden-based award-winning filmmaker, serial entrepreneur, and adventurer, now living on Gotland. A motorcycle accident left me paralyzed from the neck down, but I'm still fully involved in exciting projects. Everything from writing a novel and building an accessible motorhome to designing an off-road electric wheelchair and planning a new travel adventure film with my Rottweiler, Rocky (and maybe you) is in the works. This is me before the paralysis: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1387119/?fbclid=IwAR0SeFEsKpURpBXVF19T2omNE-KqyafAExhdBrIHn6ATjQ3Vb3QT2NZ6vBk
I need a FEMALE live-in PA in good health with an abundance of positivity and energy to support me with daily tasks. This includes everything from assisting me with personal care, hygiene, and stretching, to cleaning, cooking, and adventuring. You'll be an essential part of my life and work, helping to keep me as efficient and independent as possible.
You Are:
• Female, Swedish, EU/EES resident, 18+
• Physically fit, organized, and available long-term
• Fluent in English (fluent Swedish a plus)
• Experienced licensed driver (own car a plus)
• Dog-Friendly! And excited about new challenges
If this sounds like the role of a lifetime, send your CV, a recent photo, and a personal note explaining why you'd be ideal to tom@pernilla.org
with "I'm Perfect" in the subject line. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-25
E-post: tom@pernilla.org Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Jag är perfekt!". Arbetsgivare Mc Alevey, Thomas
, http://pernilla.org
Västerhejde Ygnevägen 11 (visa karta
)
622 61 VISBY Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Mc Alevey Thomas Kontakt
Thomas McAlevey tom@pernilla.org Jobbnummer
9289180