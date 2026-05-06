Linux System Administrator For The Naiss In Linköping (up To 3 Positions)
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2026-05-06
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The National Academic Infrastructure for Supercomputing in Sweden (NAISS) operates large-scale parallel computing systems and data storage systems. We offer training in the use of high performance computing (HPC), provide user support/helpdesk services, and collaborate directly with research and development projects within the HPC domain. Our goal is to provide Sweden's most attractive research environment for scientific fields that rely on large-scale computing and other e-science. Our systems are available 24/7. At the supercomputing center, several major computing and storage systems are operated. Examples include the national AI supercomputer Berzelius, dedicated to large-scale research in artificial intelligence and machine learning, and Arrhenius, Sweden's largest academic HPC resource. These systems are used by researchers across Sweden and support advanced GPU-accelerated workloads, distributed training, and data-intensive AI workflows. Some of the systems are also part of EuroHPC and are used by researchers throughout Europe. As demand continues to grow in both scale and complexity, we are now expanding the systems group to strengthen system reliability, usability, and user-focused services.
About the position
At NAISS, you will be part of a small systems team of 2-6 people responsible for the design, deployment, operation, and continuous development of a computing system throughout its entire lifecycle. The team builds, installs, tests, documents, monitors, and maintains the cluster and its associated storage and software environment. You will also contribute to the development and maintenance of internally developed software components and automation tools used in daily operations.
The systems team works largely independently. As a result, you will have a high degree of personal responsibility and be actively involved in decisions regarding system design, architectural improvements, and operational planning. The role also involves close collaboration with users through helpdesk support and direct dialogue with research groups, ensuring that the systems evolve in line with emerging needs in HPC, AI, and machine learning.
About you
To succeed in this role, the following qualifications are required:
A relevant university degree in IT or Computer Science (e.g. information systems or computer engineering), or equivalent competence.
Experience in Linux system administration.
As most user support and documentation are conducted in English, you must be able to communicate clearly both in writing and orally in English and Swedish
Experience with at least one of the programming languages we use (Python, Bash, C, Ruby, Lua)
The following qualifications are also considered advantageous:
Experience in team leadership, project management, or task coordination
Experience deploying and maintaining web-based HPC access solutions (e.g., Open OnDemand)
Experience with virtualization solutions (Proxmox, VMware, or similar)
Experience with configuration management (Puppet/OpenVox, Ansible, or similar)
Experience with version control systems (Git or similar)
Experience with logging and monitoring systems.
You need to be independent, responsible, detail-oriented, and well-structured to function effectively within the group, while also being sociable and possessing strong collaboration skills. You will work with state-of-the-art technologies and specially developed solutions, where creativity and strong problem-solving abilities are important assets.
The workplace
Operations teams at NAISS are organized by functional areas. In this position, you will be part of the team responsible for large scale computing systems, within which smaller subgroups are assigned responsibility for specific systems.
The operations team handles the following areas:
Operations - The team is responsible for one or several systems of a similar type.
Software development - Mostly done in Python and Bash. The entire team oversees and participates in development work. Some system-specific components are also developed within the operations groups.
Building new systems - A couple of times each year, NAISS deploys a new large computing or storage system that is then operated by one of the operations teams.
User support and communication with users.
At NAISS in Linköping, around 50 technically minded individuals work together, of whom just over 20 are involved in the technical operation of computing systems.
The employment
Permanent position, full-time (100%). A probationary period of six months may apply.
Start date by agreement.
Salary and employment benefits
Linköping University is a Swedish public employer and offers individual salary setting.
NAISS offers the possibility of remote work for up to 40% of working time.
More information about employee benefits is available https://liu.se/en/work-at-liu/employee-benefits.
Application
Apply for the position by clicking the "Apply" button below. Your application must reach Linköping University no later than 2026-05-28 (CET). Applications and documents received after the date above will not be considered.
We welcome applicants with different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives - diversity enriches our work and helps us grow. Preserving everybody's equal value, rights and opportunities is a natural part of who we are. Read more about our work with: https://liu.se/en/article/lika-villkor/.
We look forward to receiving your application!
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Linköpings Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3096), https://liu.se/
Naiss, Linköpings Universitet (visa karta
)
581 83 LINKÖPING Kontakt
Head of Division
Anna Jänis anna.janis@liu.se +46 13 28 57 10 Jobbnummer
9895721