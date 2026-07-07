Line Cook at Grace Sports Bar Gothenburg
Sportbaren På Avenyn AB / Kockjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kockjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-07
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Do you have a passion for cooking and thrive in a kitchen where quality, creativity, and a fast-paced environment are at the heart of everything? If so, we'd love to hear from you!
Grace Sports Bar, located on Gothenburg's iconic Avenyn, is a modern gastro sports bar where rugged charm meets elegant design. Inspired by the atmosphere of classic speakeasies and different historical eras, we've created a unique destination where exceptional food, sports, entertainment, and a vibrant atmosphere come together.
We serve a modern gastro bar menu featuring carefully selected ingredients, with a strong focus on flavor, quality, and craftsmanship. We're now looking for a dedicated Chef to join our kitchen team and be part of our continued journey.
About the Role
As a Chef at Grace Sports Bar, you'll become an important part of a close-knit and passionate team. You'll work in a creative kitchen where both quality and efficiency are highly valued. You'll also have the opportunity to contribute your own ideas and play an active role in developing new dishes and our menu.
Responsibilities
Prepare and serve dishes according to our menu
Prepare ingredients and manage daily mise en place
Ensure every dish meets our high standards for quality and presentation
Contribute to the development of new dishes and seasonal menus
Follow all food safety, hygiene, and sanitation standards
We're Looking For Someone Who
Has previous experience working as a chef (à la carte experience is an advantage)
Performs well under pressure and enjoys working in a fast-paced environment
Has a genuine passion for cooking and high-quality ingredients
Is a positive team player who contributes to a great working atmosphere
Is flexible and available to work evenings and weekends
What We Offer
A full-time position at a well-established restaurant
A dynamic and inspiring work environment
The opportunity to influence our menu, dishes, and kitchen development
A unique workplace in the heart of Avenyn, Gothenburg
A dedicated team with strong camaraderie and high ambitions
Apply Today
Does this sound like the next step in your culinary career? We'd love to hear from you!
Submit your application today. We review applications on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-06
E-post: rekrytering@gracesportsbar.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sportbaren på Avenyn AB
(org.nr 556050-9712), https://gracesportsbar.se
Kungsportsavenyen 9 (visa karta
)
411 36 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Grace Sports Bar Jobbnummer
9995722