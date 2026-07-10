Lifting Coordinator for Megaproject in Luleå, Northern Sweden
Ncc Aktiebolag / Byggjobb / Luleå Visa alla byggjobb i Luleå
2026-07-10
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ncc Aktiebolag i Luleå
, Boden
, Piteå
, Älvsbyn
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
NCC Green Industry Transformation
Sweden is facing a historic transformation. Heavy industry is undergoing a shift, paving the way for a fossil-free future that creates significant value in terms of economic growth, technological development, and the environment. As an important part of community development in northern Sweden—where some of the most critical investments are taking place—we are now seeking a driven Lifting Coordinator, a key role in one of our complex projects in Northern Sweden.
About the Role – Lifting Coordinator
As a Lifting Coordinator, you will play a key role in the project's production team. You will work closely with site supervisors, production teams, the HSE team, contractors, and subcontractors to ensure safe and efficient operations. Your primary responsibility will be to plan, coordinate, and oversee both heavy and light lifting operations within the project in Luleå.
The role includes developing lift plans, ensuring that all lifting operations are carried out in compliance with applicable legislation and internal requirements, and coordinating with relevant stakeholders to minimize risks. You will act as the link between personnel and lifting equipment, helping to create a safe working environment, ensure regulatory compliance, and prevent incidents and accidents.
Key Responsibilities
Plan and coordinate lifting operations.
Review and manage drawings and lift plans.
Ensure all lifting activities comply with local and national regulations as well as internal safety requirements.
Provide technical expertise and make decisions related to lifting methods and lifting equipment.
Establish routines for maintenance and periodic inspection of lifting equipment.
Conduct risk assessments and safety inspections prior to lifting operations.
Your Profile
We are looking for someone with several years of hands-on experience planning and leading lifting operations in complex environments, ideally within industrial, infrastructure, or large-scale construction projects. You are structured, solution-oriented, and enjoy working closely with production teams. You are confident making decisions under pressure and thrive in a field-based work environment.
We would like you to have:
Experience working with mobile cranes, crawler cranes, and other lifting equipment.
The ability to independently plan, assess risks, and coordinate lifting operations safely and effectively.
Strong knowledge of relevant legislation and safety regulations.
Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English (required).
The ability to review technical drawings and develop lift plans.
Experience in planning, supervision, and technical decision-making.
Strong attention to detail, a high degree of independence, and good teamwork skills.
A strong interest in technology and a willingness to work outdoors.
A valid Category B driving licence (required).
Meritorious Qualifications
The following qualifications are considered advantageous:
Certifications such as Lift Supervisor Certification, Safe Lifting, or Hot Work.
Knowledge of occupational health and safety legislation.
Experience with CAD software, lift planning tools, and project control systems.
Experience working on large-scale projects.
You communicate clearly and effectively with both internal and external stakeholders, which is essential for successful collaboration and, ultimately, a successful project. You have professional proficiency in English, both written and spoken. Swedish language skills are considered an advantage but are not required, and we welcome applications from candidates who are not fluent in Swedish.
To become part of our team, we expect you to embrace our values and understand the importance of working with inclusion and diversity within the organization.
Location
On-site presence in the city of Luleå (North of Sweden) is set to at least 100% of working hours. This is a prerequisite for succeeding in the role. However, it is possible to take on this exciting opportunity even if you are based elsewhere in Sweden, provided you have good travel options to Luleå (ex., Boden, Piteå, Skellefteå, Stockholm, Uppsala, etc.). NCC will arrange travel and accommodation within Sweden.
For this position, background checks are conducted in accordance with NCC's security culture.
Swedish Work Permit
Candidates must have the legal right to work in Sweden. The role requires regular on-site presence in Sweden and limited relocation support is available.
NCC Offers
NCC strives to be an attractive employer where employees thrive, grow, and feel well. We therefore offer a wide range of employee benefits and internal training opportunities. NCC has collective agreements for all employees, providing a solid foundation of security and clear terms of employment. We also offer insurance, reduced working hours, wellness allowances, and lunch benefits. Additional offers and discounts are available through our benefits portal, Benify.
Contact and Application
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact Recruitment Specialist Wuendy Cardenas at wuendy.cardenas@ncc.se
.
Application Deadline: July 31, 2026.
Selection will be carried out on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the final application date.
Please note that due to the summer holiday period, response times may be slightly longer than usual. We appreciate your patience and understanding.
Welcome with your application!
Build with us and join the industry's best team!
NCC – one of the leading construction companies in the Nordic region
At NCC, we are driven by continuous development—whether it concerns our construction projects or our personal expertise. Every day, we move the industry's most exciting and complex construction projects forward through close collaboration between our employees, partners, and clients. With us, you are a valuable team member contributing to the landmarks that define our cities and communities.
Here, our employees take an active ro Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ncc Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556034-5174), https://www.ncc.se
Västra Varvsgatan 11 (visa karta
)
972 36 LULEÅ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
NCC Kontakt
Wuendy Cardenas wuendy.cardenas@ncc.se Jobbnummer
10000114