Level Up Your Student Life: Dive into the World of Tech Testing!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a proactive and detail-oriented IT support assistant to join our team on a part-time basis. Our client is a leader in the music streaming industry, providing a platform designed for commercial use in 73 countries, with headquarters in Stockholm. This role involves supporting their innovative streaming solution, ensuring smooth operation and enhancing the customer experience.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Here you will be a part of a dynamic workplace that offers an incredible opportunity for individuals at the outset of their careers to take their first steps into the professional world. With a vibrant and innovative environment, you'll find yourself at the forefront of the music and tech industry. The company is known for its commitment to delivering an outstanding user experience, and you can be part of the team that shapes the future of music streaming. This is your chance to learn and grow while contributing to something extraordinary.
You are offered
• A dynamic and creative work environment that balances a fast-paced atmosphere with excellent work-life balance.
• Opportunities to work with cutting-edge technology and be part of a market leader in commercial music streaming.
• A chance to take ownership of your tasks and develop skills in a supportive, project-based setting.
• Potential for this role to transition into a full-time position.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Installing, configuring, maintaining, and troubleshooting hardware and software.
• Managing static IP addresses on streaming devices.
• Assisting with software updates and office setups.
• Testing and evaluating equipment, such as amplifiers and streaming boxes.
• Supporting the maintenance of the cloud platform.
• Troubleshooting customer environments and ensuring effective issue resolution.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
This role is ideal for a student pursuing studies in network engineering, computer science, or system development with at least 1.5 years remaining in their program.
Preferred qualifications:
• Prior experience in IT support.
• Solid knowledge of hardware and networking.
• Interest in audio systems and music.
• Background in retail.
• Ability to work independently and take initiative.
• Comfort with repetitive tasks, as some assignments may be routine.
Our recruitment process
This role is ideal for a student pursuing studies in network engineering, computer science, or system development with at least 1.5 years remaining in their program.
Preferred qualifications:
• Prior experience in IT support.
• Solid knowledge of hardware and networking.
• Interest in audio systems and music.
• Background in retail.
• Ability to work independently and take initiative.
• Comfort with repetitive tasks, as some assignments may be routine.
• Passion for technology and problem-solving is a plus. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Deltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15109411". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9085895