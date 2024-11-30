Level Up Your Student Life: Dive into the World of Tech Testing!
2024-11-30
Ready for a side job beyond the ordinary? Love music and gadgets? Here's the perfect gig for you! If you are a student with a passion for technology who are ready to turn your love for innovation and devices into a part-time job that's both fun and fulfilling - look no further! We're seeking a part-time tester to join a dynamic team. Your role is all about making sure that the tech experience for a popular music streaming service is top-notch.
Here you will be a part of a dynamic workplace that offers an incredible opportunity for individuals at the outset of their careers to take their first steps into the professional world. With a vibrant and innovative environment, you'll find yourself at the forefront of the music and tech industry. The company is known for its commitment to delivering an outstanding user experience, and you can be part of the team that shapes the future of music streaming. This is your chance to learn and grow while contributing to something extraordinary.
You are offered
• The chance to take your first steps in your career and shape your future.
• You will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic and innovative environment.
• You will work with technology and be part of the industry's future.
Work tasks
• Setting up new speakers and devices, along with their user-friendly companion apps.
• Ensuring that these devices perform as smoothly as your favorite playlist.
• Collaborating with our partners to give them valuable feedback on their products.
• Identifying areas where we can speed up the process and suggesting creative improvements.
• Currently enrolled in a technical program.
• Familiar with troubleshooting technical issues for devices
• Able to perform the testing on-site at the Stockholm office.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Flexible.
• Has a strong technical interest.
• Structured.
