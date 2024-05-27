Level Designer at Windup Games
2024-05-27
Our mission at Windup is to craft meaningful and memorable games set in beautiful worlds, to spark playfulness, creativity, and curiosity in our players.
We are a new studio, but our team has great pedigree and vast experience. Our previous games have been played and loved by millions around the world. Now, we're building this beautiful brand new thing, and we want more creative people to join us on the journey!
The Role
We are looking for a Level Designer - who shares our passion for play, exploration, and inclusive design - to help us make a kind, clever, and heartfelt adventure game. We're working with Unreal, and building something quite systemic, and physics based. We're just wrapping up our pre-production phase, and moving on to building the full game. This is a wonderful opportunity for you to help us create something truly special!
Who You Are
Fluent in the Unreal engine.
Fond of physics, blueprints, and clever contraptions.
Enthusiastic about emotionally engaging design.
Committed to teamwork, communication, and collaboration.
Unwavering in your desire to create a positive and inclusive work culture.
Motivated and independent when possible, unafraid to ask for help when needed, and always willing to offer help.
Skilled at giving and receiving feedback, and keen on knowledge sharing.
Requirements
You need to have demonstrable professional experience as a Level Designer, working with Unreal.
We're a hybrid remote studio, so being on-site in Umeå is not a requirement. It's a slight plus though
Our Commitment to You
A people-first culture founded on respect, trust, approachability and accountability, with a high degree of autonomy.
A stable home that values your potential, deeply cares about your work-life balance, and is committed to investing in your craft and long-term career.
Competitive compensation and benefits package and support for your professional and personal development.
