Lernia is looking for process operators with experience and a forklift lice

About the company
Are you a person who appreciates structured work with a focus on routines and safety? Do you see yourself as a physically active person who is motivated by solving problems? Then you should read on! At Lernia, we are currently looking for process operators for our client's operations in Skellefteå. Above all, we are looking for you who have experience working as a process operator and a forklift license. Is this a job that would suit you? Welcome with your application!
Duties
Your duties include working with operation and monitoring of the production process as well as checking machines and materials used in production. In addition, you will be responsible for reporting, analyzing and rectifying errors and deviations that affect production, as well as ensuring that applicable safety procedures are followed.
In addition, you will
• carry out risk analyzes according to current procedures
• participate in job rotation to develop the team's skills
• manage production documentation
The work is arranged in 3 shifts.
Formal demands
• Experience as a process operator
• valid forklift license
Your profile
In order to enjoy your upcoming tasks, it is important that you take responsibility for your tasks being performed properly and that you communicate both clearly and comprehensibly. Furthermore, it is important that you have an analytical mindset and that you dare to take your own initiative. In addition, you have an ability to identify problems and find solutions. Last but not least, you have an ability to take into account both the big picture and the details.
Form of employment/extent/place of employment
Location: Skellefteå
Type of employment: Full-time, fixed-term employment at Lernia as a consultant with great possibilities for continuation or taking over afterwards.
When can i start?
As soon as possible or by agreement
Application
To apply for the position, click on "Apply for the position" above and fill in the form or log in with your Linkedin account below. Attach your CV (preferably in English) with your application where you describe your relevant experience for the role. We will not read applications received by letter or e-mail.
We work continuously with selection and interviews. The position may be filled before the application deadline! For questions contact Maria Johansson at maria.johansson@lernia.se
Shape the future with us!
Lernia is one of Sweden's leading competence partners in training, staffing and restructuring. We develop people, companies and organizations with the right skills solutions in all stages of working life and the labor market. We contribute to a better match on the labor market and ensure that more people become self-sufficient and that more companies and organizations can strengthen their competitiveness. Read more at Lernia.se Ersättning
