Legal Governance Specialist (Paralegal) at BA Wind Sweden
2023-08-16
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Business Area Wind is responsible for Vattenfall's Onshore and Offshore Wind as well as other non-hydro Renewable activities like PV/Solar. Today we develop, construct and operate wind generation in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK. In addition, we have a clear strategy to develop our Solar operations further.
The purpose of Legal Governance in Central Controlling is to provide the Vice President of Business Control and the BA Wind MT insight in BA Wind's performance to drive excellent business decisions for BA Wind's product lines and Legal Entities. Central Controlling has to ensure proper and consistent controlling processes across the Business Units and governance for Legal Entities.
Vattenfall is now looking for the right person to fill the position as Legal Governance Specialist (Paralegal) at BA Wind, ensuring compliance of our legal entities in Sweden, In your role, you are to establish and maintain stable, pragmatic and harmonised governance processes for all legal entities, enabling all colleagues to do their work as effectively as possible.
In the Nordics, BA Wind has 25+ legal entities operating ~800 MW of On- & Offshore Wind. You would be working with governance and compliance within Sweden's all legal entities such as Vattenfall's windfarm Blakliden/Fäbodberget; one of the largest Onshore wind projects ever constructed in Sweden, among many others.
It is Vattenfall's ambition to remain a leader in the energy transition by developing, constructing, and operating on offshore wind farms, large-scale solar PV, onshore wind farms and co-located battery storage. At year-end 2022, Vattenfall had 2.2 GW of renewable capacity under construction and 5.3 GW in mature-stage development. We aim to further strengthen our project pipeline by greenfield development and by bidding on, or acquiring attractive projects across all our renewable energy technologies.
In the other countries BA Wind is active, a number of employees are supporting the governance processes from various departments and your role will also include supporting in establishing a sound governance framework across BA Wind, making sure that we work across countries in a harmonized and pragmatic way.
Main tasks & responsibilities:
Legal administration ("legal office")
Ensuring compliance of our legal entities to laws and regulations
Taking the lead on day-to-day governance activities (e.g. preparing & minuting shareholder meetings & resolutions, drafting power of attorneys, handling registrations to the company register, collecting signatures from authorised signatories etc.)
Create and make sure all delegations within Wind are up to date
Ensuring that legal records are kept in good order
Advisory role towards business relating to legal governance matters, e.g. establishment of new legal entities, assignment of directorship, funding structure
Statutory compliance
Maintaining overview of directors, powers of attorneys, financial mandates and system authorisations of all legal entities in Sweden and revise when required
In cooperation with the Legal department, supporting in training of directors regarding their duties, responsibilities, relevant laws, etc.
Ensuring compliance to internal regulations of our Swedish employees
Financial governance for Legal Entities
Ensuring compliant funding structure for all BA Wind legal entities in Sweden, according to Vattenfall policy
Close cooperation with Finance functions to coordinate various financial processes, changes in share capital, asset transfers etc.
Qualifications
What we are looking for
You have a bachelor degree, paralegal degree (or equal) in business law, compliance, or similar and have at least 3 years work experience in corporate governance of legal entities
Your command of Swedish and English is strong, both verbally and written.
You like to pay attention to details without losing the bigger picture
Experience with stakeholder management and strong networker
Able to clearly communicate and engage stakeholders (verbal and written)
Good coordination and administrative skills
Cooperative & pro-active team player
Location
The location of this position is Solna. Regular business trips are required.
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Solna- Travel is required for this position.
Process and time line
We welcome your application in English, including CV and cover letter via the application button at this page. Last day to apply 03rd of September 2023. We will be conduction ongoing selections and interviews through the application period and so we encourage you to send in your application as soon as possible.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact Head of Legal Governance in BA Wind Cecilia Monö, cecilia.monoe@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact Teri-Anne Brink, teri-anne.brink@vattenfall.com
