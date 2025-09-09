Legal English Teacher and Business English.
Our Training Company is Looking for an Engaged and Flexible Legal English Instructor for Adults in Göteborg
About the Position:
Focus on general, business, and professional language training.
The courses are part-time, making them ideal for those with other commitments looking for extra work.
Who Are You?
Teaching experience is an advantage but not a requirement.
We are looking for someone who is flexible, self-motivated, and driven.
The courses are mostly on-site/in-person. But some may be done online.
What We Offer:
A flexible part-time job that can be combined with other assignments.
This position requires in-person teaching, so you must be able to travel without restrictions in the area of the job ad.
(SW) Intermittent
Salary: As agreed
Send application to: E-mail: info+gbglegalenglish@gmsgroup.se
mail to above address
No phone calls.
GLG dba, GMS International® is a global education company specialized in customized solutions and services for the corporate market - leadership, communications, language, culture, customer service, sales, project management, stress management, personal effectivity & change management. Our courses are delivered at our client's offices and facilities or at centrally located course facilities. Så ansöker du
