Legal Counsel, Volvo Group Truck Technology
Volvo Business Services AB / Juristjobb / Göteborg
2025-09-05
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Volvo Group Trucks Technology - we call it GTT - is a truck division within the Volvo Group with around 10 000 brilliant engineers around the globe. And yes, you're correct - GTT's Swedish entity is the largest R&D company in Sweden!
Volvo Group Trucks Technology is a multi-cultural and cross-functional organization committed to being a great place for people to grow. We are responsible for technology research, product design, R&D partnerships, and all the technology linked to Volvo Group's truck operations and brands. The direction is clear, we are determined to develop the sustainable and innovative technologies of the future, allowing the Volvo Group to provide the most desired and successful transport solutions in the world. It is an exciting time, with rapid innovation and major vehicle technology shifts.
Do you want to join us on this journey?
We are now looking for a Legal Counsel to join the GTT Legal & Compliance team in Gothenburg, since one of our colleagues is moving on to new adventures in one of our recent joint ventures. The Legal Counsel will become a member of a dynamic, friendly, and experienced team located in Sweden, USA, and France. Our team also regularly collaborates with colleagues around the world, for example in India and Brazil.
Do you want to grow and develop in an exciting, cutting-edge industry together with a professional team? Are you an engaged lawyer with a passion for technology, software, and innovation? Are you a passionate team player with a business-oriented mindset? Then you might be the person we are looking for. Apply now!
The Legal Counsel we are looking for will:
Provide legal support to GTT engineering and business functions with a focus on data and AI related topics, cybersecurity, open source, GDPR, intellectual property rights, licensing and other commercial agreements.
Step into the leadership team at a major department in GTT, Vehicle Technology department-where cutting-edge innovation in electronics, software integration, and mechatronics is shaping the future of sustainable transport.
Be an active member of the GTT Legal & Compliance team, contributing to our ambitions to continuously improve our ways of working and potentially drive some of our legal operations activities.
The Legal Counsel we are looking should have:
* A university degree in law and at least 7 years of working experience (from a law firm, as in-house legal counsel, or equivalent).
* Knowledge and have an interest in data related matters, AI and open source.
* Experience in drafting, reviewing, and negotiating commercial agreements.
* Excellent communication skills.
* Excellent command of English.
* A proactive, positive, collaborative and curious mindset, combined with high integrity and sense of accountability.
It is an advantage if you have experience from any of the following:
* Working with the automotive-, software- and/or similar technology- centric sectors.
* Participated in management discussions and strategic planning to align legal considerations with business goals. Ersättning
