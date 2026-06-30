Legal Counsel to Konecranes | Markaryd
Experis AB / Juristjobb / Markaryd Visa alla juristjobb i Markaryd
2026-06-30
, Osby
, Örkelljunga
, Hässleholm
, Perstorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Markaryd
, Osby
, Örkelljunga
, Hässleholm
, Perstorp
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a business-oriented Legal Counsel for a fixed-term assignment with Konecranes in Markaryd. In this role, you will support the Lift Trucks business with a broad range of legal matters in an international environment, working close to the business and contributing to operational success.
About the Company
At Konecranes, we believe that great customer experience is built on the people behind the Konecranes name - people committed to providing our customers with lifting equipment and services that lift their businesses. Everything we do, we do with passion and drive.
We believe diversity drives business success and is the foundation for our growth. We welcome different backgrounds and skills that enrich our community and promote a place where we can ALL be ourselves. This is what makes Konecranes a unique place to work.
About the Role
We are looking for a business-minded and experienced Legal Counsel to join our global Legal Function to support our Lift Trucks business operations in Sweden.
This is a fixed-term position (approx. 12 months) to cover parental leave. The role is based in Markaryd, Sweden, with an expected start in early September 2026 to ensure a smooth handover.
In this role, you will report to EVP, General Counsel, Konecranes Plc, with a dotted line to SVP, Business Unit Lift Trucks.
Key Responsibilities
Manage the day-to-day operational legal needs of Konecranes Lift Trucks' business
Provide legal advice to operational management, ensuring compliance with laws, regulations, and company policies
Draft, review, negotiate, and manage contracts, including distributor and agency agreements
Support and implement relevant Group policies and instructions
Provide legal assistance and advice across multiple areas (e.g., labour law, data protection, environmental law)
Handle data protection-related matters
Manage corporate matters of Konecranes legal entities in Sweden
Oversee the whistleblowing channel in Sweden
Deliver legal and compliance training to stakeholders
Support receivables collection from a legal perspective
Coordinate external counsel in litigation and legal proceedings
What We Offer
We offer an exciting and challenging role in an international environment with strong collaboration across functions. This position provides an opportunity to take ownership of local legal issues and contribute and work closely with the business, ensuring continuity and contributing to ongoing business activities, while being part of the global Legal Function. You will collaborate with Legal colleagues across the organization, implement relevant global legal policies and practices locally, and have access to corporate-level support and escalation channels when needed.
At Konecranes, we continuously invest in employee well-being both at work and during leisure time.
What You Bring
Master of Laws degree (preferably with focus on Business Law)
Approximately 3-5 years of experience in an international environment, either in a law firm or in-house. Experience in-house is a plus
Experience in particular in commercial contracts, corporate law and competition law
Understanding of regulatory requirements in industrial operations in Sweden
Business-minded approach with strong problem-solving and communication skills
Fluency in English (Swedish is an advantage)
Hands-on, proactive working style
Confident, able to work independently in a fast environment
Willingness to travel when needed
Additional Information
This is a temporary position covering parental leave (approx. 1 year and 2 months). The selected candidate is expected to start in September 2026.
Application
In this recruitment, Konecranes collaborates with Jefferson Wells. For more information about the role, please contact the responsible recruitment consultant Angela Ekelöf at angela.ekelof@jeffersonwells.se
, +46 703 775781
Please note that Angela Ekelöf will be on vacation during weeks 29-31. During this period, response times may be longer.
We work with ongoing selection, so please submit your application as soon as possible. We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104)
Anders Anderssons väg 13 (visa karta
)
285 35 MARKARYD Arbetsplats
Konecranes Lifttrucks AB Kontakt
Contact
Angela Ekelöf angela.ekelof@jeffersonwells.se Jobbnummer
9984397