Legal Counsel for Ventures & New Business
2025-06-05
Introduction
Scania is a world-leading provider of sustainable transport solutions-offering trucks, buses, and a broad range of services. With 58,000 employees in over 100 countries, Scania is driving the shift toward a more sustainable transport system in close collaboration with partners and customers.
As part of this important transformation, you'll join Group Legal Affairs-a global team of skilled professionals providing legal support across the organization. Your primary focus will be Ventures & New Business, Scania's hub for venture capital investments, M&A, and a portfolio of innovative companies. Ventures & New Business is the area of Scania working with developing complementary and transformational businesses to become part of Scania's future core. You'll also collaborate closely with colleagues in Group Legal & Compliance, across Scania, and within the TRATON Group.
Our culture is built on continuous improvement, openness, and respect for the individual. We value diversity and inclusion-you're welcome as you are and supported to grow into your future.
Role Summary
We are looking for a committed and collaborative corporate lawyer to join Scania's global legal family. In this role, you will be the primary legal advisor and key contact for Ventures & New Business.
Your responsibilities
You will provide strategic legal support across a dynamic and evolving portfolio. Your work will include:
• Proactively advising the Ventures & New Business management team on legal matters related to operations, projects, and strategic initiatives.
• Supporting M&A, joint ventures, venture capital, and other investment structures, including due diligence processes and contract negotiations.
• Managing multiple transactions in parallel, ensuring timely execution and adherence to key deadlines.
• Leading the legal workstream within cross-functional teams, including Finance, HR, and Tax, during transactions and strategic projects.
• Handling corporate law matters such as company formation, governance, compliance, and legal management of portfolio companies.
• Drafting and negotiating a wide range of legal documents, including commercial agreements, term sheets, shareholder agreements, and portfolio management contracts.
• Coordinating and overseeing work performed by external legal counsel.
• Providing legal training and guidance to the Ventures & New Business team.
• Collaborating with other legal and subject matter experts on issues relevant to Ventures & New Business' operations.
• Driving innovation in legal service delivery by exploring and sharing new methods and tools, including AI, to improve support for the business.
Who you are
You have a university degree in law and at least seven years of relevant experience, ideally from a reputable law firm or a large multinational company. You have a proven track record of managing and executing complex transactions, including investments, acquisitions, and divestitures. You bring a strong commercial mindset and a solid understanding of legal matters from an in-house perspective.
You combine legal expertise with commercial acumen, enabling you to align legal strategies with business objectives and to assess the commercial impact of legal decisions.
We believe you are a curious and unpretentious team player who inspires and motivates those around you. You are dependable, resilient, and adaptable to change-and you have a genuine interest in technology. Experience in using or developing AI solutions within the legal field is an advantage. Being self-driven and service-oriented is essential, as we value proactive thinking and initiative. Previous leadership experience is also a plus.
You are fluent in both Swedish and English, and additional language skills are highly appreciated.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
Scania offers
At Scania, we believe that our people are our greatest strength. As part of our team, you'll be part of a collaborative and forward-thinking legal department with global reach and real impact.
We offer:
• Sound and sustainable working hours that support a healthy balance between work and private life.
• Hybrid and flexible working options, enabling you to structure your work in a way that supports both performance and well-being.
• Continuous professional development, with access to training, conferences, and career growth opportunities.
• A supportive and inclusive workplace culture, where diverse perspectives are valued and team collaboration is key.
• A competitive compensation package, including salary, bonus potential, pension and other benefits such as wellness benefits and access (subject to a fee) to Scania's own health and fitness facilities.
• Vacation and parental leave policies and a generous time bank policy.
• Access to modern and inspiring office environment in Ventures & New Business premises in central Stockholm.
Join us and be part of shaping the future of mobility-where innovation, sustainability, and legal excellence go hand in hand.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes. Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-06-15. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role. If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Frida Håglin, Head of corporate and commercial, Frida.h
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9375341