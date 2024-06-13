Legal Counsel - Volvo Group Trucks Technology
Juristjobb / Göteborg
2024-06-13
.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Do you know which the largest R&D company in Sweden is?
Volvo Group Trucks Technology - we call it GTT - is a truck division within the Volvo Group with nearly 9 000 brilliant engineers around the globe. And yes, you're correct - GTT's Swedish entity is the largest R&D company in Sweden!
GTT is a multi-cultural and cross-functional organization committed to be a great place for people to grow. We are responsible for technology research, product design, key development partnerships, and all the technology linked to Volvo Group's truck operations and brands. The direction is clear, we are determined to develop the sustainable and innovative technologies of the future, allowing the Volvo Group to provide the most desired and successful transport solutions in the world. It is an exciting time, with rapid innovation and major vehicle technology shifts.
Do you want to join us on this journey?
We are now looking for a Legal Counsel to join the legal and compliance team at GTT in Gothenburg, since one of our colleagues is moving on to new adventures within the Volvo Group. The Legal Counsel will become a member of a dynamic, friendly, and experienced team located in Sweden, USA, and France. Our team also regularly collaborates with colleagues around the world, such as in India, Brazil, and Australia.
Do you want to grow and develop in an exciting, cutting-edge industry together with a professional team? Are you an engaged lawyer with a genuine interest in the green and digital transformation? Are you a passionate team player with a business-oriented mindset? Then you might be the person we are looking for!
The Legal Counsel we are looking for will:
• Independently provide legal support to GTT engineering and business functions. Primarily advising the Vehicle Technology function and be a member of its leadership team.
• Provide advice about open source, data related topics and AI.
• Manage various legal aspects related to GTT's technology development, including selected ethics & compliance matters, as the case may be, and advise on upcoming legislation.
• Draft, review, and negotiate a broad range of agreements relating to our R&D operations and external collaborations.
• Prepare and hold trainings to the organization.
• Be an active member of the GTT Legal & Compliance team, contributing to our ambitions to continuously improve our ways of working.
The Legal Counsel we are looking for should have:
• A university degree in law and at least 7 years of working experience (from a law firm, as in-house legal counsel, or equivalent).
• Knowledge and genuine interest in open source, data related matters and AI.
• Experience in drafting, reviewing, and negotiating commercial agreements.
• Experience from making and communicating legal assessments.
• Excellent command of English.
• A proactive, positive, and curious mindset, combined with high integrity and sense of accountability.
It is a plus if you have experience from any of the following:
• Working with the automotive-, software-, or battery industry, and/or similar technology- centric sectors.
• Working with research collaborations, partnerships, intellectual property rights, data and data privacy, IT- and cybersecurity, AI, open source software, and/or ethics & compliance such as competition law or export control.
For further information please contact:
Susann Vahlenbreder Hecht, SVP Legal & Volvo Group IP, susann.vahlenbreder.hecht@volvo.com
Julia Karlberg, Talent Acquisition Partner, julia.karlberg@volvo.com
Andreas Blomberg, Legal Counsel, andreas.blomberg@volvo.com
Last application date 30th of June.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30
Volvo Group Kontakt
