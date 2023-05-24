Legal Counsel - Europe & Middle East
2023-05-24
Right now, we're looking for a corporate in-house Legal Counsel to take on a new and exciting role in the legal team at Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions (SRP). We offer a stimulating role with a broad legal scope, right in the center of our multinational business where your days never are the same. You'll be part of a dynamic and highly professional in-house Legal and Compliance team with a passion to provide high quality services. We're offering interesting legal tasks and challenges to continue professional development.
About the job
In this regional role, you focus on a range of strategic and commercial matters within Europe & Middle East. You advise our European and Middle Eastern sales and European direct sourcing organizations with drafting, reviewing and negotiation of various types of commercial contracts, such as sales, framework, sourcing, and distribution agreements - while continuously rolling out common processes and trainings. You also advise indirect purchasing of goods and services, manage disputes and ensure compliance with applicable laws, regulations and Sandvik Group policies and procedures. Additionally, you support the business with legal training, processes and tools. Occasionally, you also support on strategic projects, such as M&A or R&D matters, or matters related to corporate governance, data privacy, financing, competition law, and IT and digital law.
You're an important member of the SRP legal team and report to the Business Area General Counsel. The location for this position is in Hyllie (Malmö) or Stockholm, Sweden and some travel to our sales areas may occur.
Your character
We're looking for someone with a Bachelor of Laws degree (having a Master of Laws degree is advantageous) and at least six years' work experience from a reputable business law firm and/or within a corporate/multinational in-house legal organization. Experience within M&A and other cross-border transactions, commercial agreements and general corporate law are beneficial for the role. Working in a global setting, you also need excellent communication skills in English, while another language, such as Swedish, Finnish, French, Spanish or German is a plus.
In order to be a good fit with our team you need to be commercially oriented and know business' priorities on how to make the most impact. You're solution-oriented and can easily adapt to different situations - all accompanied with a genuine service attitude. You have the confidence and will to act independently, and are very interested in deepening your knowledge of our market and the legal landscape that we're navigating in. You enjoy a setting where new perspectives and innovation are appreciated, and you take initiatives and search for improvements. With a practical, structured and detailed mindset, you're able to prioritize and multitask and you have what it takes to move forward and get things done. To gain trust is key in your job, and you build strong relations and offer legal advice based on sound judgment and thorough business understanding.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Application
We look forward to your application and ask you to send it no later than June 7, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0055069).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Charlotte Steen Roumeliotis, recruiting manager, +46 (0)70 616 00 97, charlotte.steenroumeliotis@sandvik.com
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)40 409 240
Riccardo Repetto, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)40 409 394
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)40 409 025
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 261 444.
Recruitment Specialist
Ulrika Gruffman
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a leading supplier of equipment, tools, parts, service and solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. Application areas include crushing and screening, breaking and demolition. In 2022 , sales were approximately 9.6 billion SEK with about 2,900 employees.
