Legal Counsel - ESG & Capital Markets, AB Volvo
Volvo Business Services AB / Juristjobb / Göteborg Visa alla juristjobb i Göteborg
2024-07-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 100.000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets.
Legal Counsel, AB Volvo
We are now looking for a Legal Counsel to strengthen our legal team within ESG and Capital Markets. Your focus areas will include the full range of Group sustainability matters, including supporting implementation of ESG legislation, providing transactional and day-to-day legal support on sustainability topics, driving development of the Group's statutory reporting and maintaining a full overview of ESG legislation relevant for the Group, but also general corporate and capital market matters that are part of Group Corporate Legal's regular operations.
The Group Corporate Legal team
Group Corporate Legal is one of three legal departments of the Volvo Group headquarters. We are a team of nine legal professionals in Gothenburg that supports the Group General Counsel with management of matters involving significant legal risks for the Group as well as expert legal advice on a broad range of operational and strategic matters, including Group disclosures and reporting, governance, treasury & finance, crisis management and ESG matters.
Some of the things you will do as Legal Counsel include:
Work closely together with Corporate Responsibility and other Group sustainability teams to continue strengthening our work within human rights, and to support the Group's implementation of ESG related legislation, including the EU Taxonomy, CSRD, CS3D and other rules and regulation relevant for the Group
Help develop and support the Group's sustainability risk management and other strategic projects, advise on net zero business strategies and assist in setting relevant KPIs and targets in sustainability focus areas
Provide support Investor Relations and other Group functions and business areas with specific focus on ESG developments, including in relation to taxonomies, green and other ESG related claims and reporting and green capital markets initiatives
Take active part in ensuring that the Group continuously meets applicable disclosure obligations within ESG and other areas; including through annual and quarterly reporting and ad hoc disclosures
Drive and implement efficient governance processes and support Board and Committee work and meetings as required
Maintain a full overview of ESG legislation, and proactively report on sustainability trends to Group Management and other internal stakeholders on a regular basis
Take active part in responding to various sustainability challenges, including incident response, regulatory investigations and enforcement support
Engage and coordinate high-quality external advisors, and build and maintain a network and other channels as required to stay on top of developments within ESG
Contribute to internal knowledge development and sharing within the Group in the ESG area, including running of training programs and development of processes, tools and ways of working
Collaborate and partner with key stakeholders across the business, including management teams, the Group sustainability network, project managers and other legal teams in the Group; seek to understand needs, help to inform, advise and promote best practices
The position reports to the SVP Head of Group Corporate Legal. Travel will be required occasionally.
Last application date is August 16, 2024.
For further information please contact:
Ulf Rapp, Senior Vice President Group Corporate Legal, Email: ulf.rapp@volvo.com
, Phone: +46 706 00 39 20. Expect delay during vacation July 21 - August 11.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Group Legal & Compliance contributes to realizing the vision of the Volvo Group by coordinating and providing services within the following areas: Legal, Governance, Security and Internal Audit. With Volvo Group Legal & Compliance you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other and embrace change to stay ahead.
You should have:
A university degree in law
At least 5 years of qualified work experience, including as a lawyer from a well renowned law firm
Extensive finance and commercial work experience
Solid interest in business operations, with an ambition to learn and develop into new areas as the automotive industry transforms
Proven ability to solve problems in an international environment
Excellent communication skills; proficiency in English
You may also have experience as in-house counsel, preferably from a listed company and/or from compliance or legal operations.
Improving ways of working and finding solutions is part of our everyday job, so work will require a bias for action and a can-do attitude. And with people at the center of what we do, you will need to be keen to engage with team members and others and build relationships to thrive in the role. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "11743-42649541". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Kristina Dahm Ahlén +46 76 5537983 Jobbnummer
8784726