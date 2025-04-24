Legal Assistant (student/part-time) to Antaros Medical
2025-04-24
Does working with legal coordination, administration, and assistance in a dynamic environment intrigue you? Are you interested in joining an innovative company within the global Life Science sector where you can support legal processes mainly within contracts? If you're a driven law student who thrives on producing results through structure and collaboration keep reading.
At Antaros Medical, we prioritize competence, development, ideas, and solutions. Building strong relationships and trust is key to our success and having fun while doing meaningful work is equally important. With around 130 employees across our offices in Sweden (Mölndal, Uppsala, Lund) and the US, and continuous growth, we are now seeking a part-time Legal Assistant for administrative support in our legal department. The position is preferably based at our Mölndal office, but can be based in Uppsala for the right candidate.
Legal processes and documentation are vital for maintaining our competitive edge and adhering to industry regulations. As a part-time Legal Assistant, you'll support the Legal Director with administration, documentation, and general assistance in various legal processes. The position is part-time, corresponding to up to 8 hours per week depending on department's needs and your availability.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Providing general administrative support and assistance within legal department to ensure efficient operations.
Managing, organizing, filing, and archiving various legal documents and contracts to support workflow and maintain operational effectiveness.
Supporting contractual processes
Other tasks as delegated
Who are we looking for? We believe that you are currently studying Law (Juristprogrammet) at a University in Sweden, with at least 2 semesters of performed studies in law school and at least 2 semesters left before graduation. You may have some experience working in a legal setting, focusing on service, administration, and/or compliance.
As a person, you excel in communication and enjoy interacting with others. You are known for your strong administrative skills, attention to detail, analytical thinking, and proactive mindset. The role requires a structured approach, flexibility, and an understanding of the broader implications of legal work. You are eager to learn new skills, develop your legal expertise, and contribute to the department's goals.
Requirements:
Current law studies at Juristprogrammet at a Swedish University
Fluent English language skills in speech and writing.
Are you interested?
Great! Please submit your application via the link below with your CV included, no later than May 18th, 2025. We will contact and interview candidates continuously throughout the recruitment process.
For more information about the position, please contact Sasha Dokmanovic, Legal Director, at sasha.dokmanovic@antarosmedical.com
or Caroline Engvall, Chief Compliance Officer at caroline.engvall@antarosmedical.com
.
We only accept applications through our recruitment system, Teamtailor, and the recruitment is managed directly by Antaros Medical.
About Antaros Medical
At Antaros Medical, we combine ground-breaking imaging with profound experience in drug development and deep knowledge of disease mechanisms. We are specialised in cardiorenal & metabolic diseases and oncology. We have a global network of collaboration partners and customers, including both Big Pharma and Biotech, and several European collaboration initiatives such as Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) and COST.
Antaros Medical has delivered small complex, mechanistic studies as well as multi-center clinical trials worldwide utilizing our innovative imaging methods. Our global headquarter and imaging Corelab are based in Sweden. If you want to find out more about our company, visit our website: www.antarosmedical.com.
Our culture is our people, and our values make us everything that we are. Please feel free to have a look upon our Culture Handbook to get to know us even better: Our culture - Antaros Medical.
