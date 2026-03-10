Lead Or Senior Project Leader Driving Kyc Business Change - Gfcp
2026-03-10
We are looking for an experienced Lead or Senior Project Leader to drive complex business change (i.e. non-IT) projects within the Know Your Customer (KYC) area of financial crime prevention. This role will be offered on a full-time employment agreement basis.
About our team
Meet the KYC Business Change team. Our role is to lead non-IT, business change projects and programmes across the KYC value chain in Nordea, and deliver best practice in the oversight and administration of the KYC business change portfolio. Our team is part of Group Financial Crime Prevention in Group Business Support. We are a team of seven people located in Denmark, Estonia, Norway, Poland, Sweden and the UK.
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in how we work and how we make decisions - and that we imagine you share with us.
What you'll be doing
Main responsibilities in this role:
Taking E2E ownership for delivering business change projects and programmes of work with high quality, from planning to execution and benefit realisation
Managing risks and dependencies effectively, and ensuring project outcomes achieve the optimal balance between compliance, efficiency and customer impact
Utilising financial crime subject matter knowledge to identify impacts, dependencies and synergies with related domains such as transaction monitoring, sanctions and fraud
Conducting data-based analyses and producing high quality presentations and written updates suitable for a senior management audience
Interacting with colleagues and senior stakeholders across the value chain, to ensure effective and timely deliveries aligned with business expectations
Who you are
This is the right role for you if you:
Are an experienced professional with specialist expertise in driving complex business change across KYC, AML and Financial Crime
Have a track record of managing large and complex projects focusing on business process transformation
Are solution oriented, quality focused and structured
Have an analytical and data-driven approach to problem solving and decision making
Have a proven capability of achieving collaboration and consensus across the value chain, including data, technology, risk, operations, business and customer
Are an expert communicator and influencer, adept at managing stakeholders, including senior business leaders
Your background and skills include:
5+ years' experience as a senior project or programme manager working in financial crime prevention or an equivalent risk taxonomy
Very strong written presentation skills
Fluent spoken and written English
It would be ideal if you also have:
Relevant Financial Crime Prevention qualifications (e.g. ACAMS or ICA certification at an advanced level or higher)
Relevant project management qualifications (e.g. PRINCE2, Agile)
What we offer
People come here when they want to get somewhere. For some, it's to take their career to the next level. For others, it's to break new ground within their area of expertise - in other words, with us, you will always move forward.
A culture that fosters performance and growth in one of the largest Nordic banks, offering various opportunities to evolve, develop and learn from brilliant colleagues with diverse backgrounds in a vibrant working environment.
Hybrid working model - we believe in the value of bringing people together and at the same time we embrace the freedom of flexibility.
Diversity and inclusion are a natural part of our daily work. We know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable one. We genuinely believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us stronger together. Every day we strive to find new ways to improve diversity and inclusion within our community e.g. we have signed the European Diversity Charters in the countries where we operate to show our commitment and engage with others to continue learning and improving.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Please submit your application as soon as possible as we start with intreviews on ongoing basis.
For more information, you're welcome to contact James Rose at james.rose@nordea.com
.
We enable dreams and aspirations for a greater good.
We build relationships. We add a personal touch to everything we do - when advising our customers, collaborating with colleagues, and meeting our potential candidates.
We learn and develop. We take pride in being experts and thinking ahead. We use our expertise to meet our customers' needs, from the simplest to the most complex. We bring a growth mindset to our work that enables us to focus on a broader perspective in our daily challenges.
We lead change. We are responsible and aware of the impact of our decisions, both for our customers and for our local and global communities. Mindful of our responsibility towards current and future generations, we have made sustainability an integrated part of our business strategy.
We are Nordea. We have a 200-year history of supporting and growing the Nordic economies and our values are deeply rooted in these open, progressive and collaborative societies. As one of the biggest employers in the Nordics, Poland and Estonia, you have excellent opportunities to evolve, develop and move forward with us.
If you are an external consultant interested in this role and wish to apply please contact the hiring people leader for separate instruction on how to apply.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
