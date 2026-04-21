Lead Legal Counsel, Nordics (parental leave cover)

Benifex Sweden AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm
2026-04-21


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Who are Benifex?
We are a fast-moving technology company, and one of the most successful providers of online reward and benefits solutions in the world. We believe that everyone deserves an exceptional experience at work, every day, and build workplace technology that makes this happen. Benifex's mission is to build remarkable experiences that employees love. Today Benifex supports more than five million employees in over 3,000 organisations across more than 100 countries. To help us on our quest to be the best, we need brilliant people on board and that's where you come in.
Why you should apply
Take on a senior, highly visible legal role with real influence across the Nordic business and leadership team

Work hands-on with complex, high-value commercial agreements and negotiations in a fast-paced tech environment

Be a trusted advisor shaping commercial decisions, risk management, and deal structures across the Nordics

Combine strategic thinking with practical execution in a role that values clear, pragmatic legal guidance

Sunday Times Best Place to Work 2025 and Best Large Tech Company to Work for 2025

Work for a profitable, fast-growing market leader in the online reward and employee benefits space.

Great benefits
Guaranteed work-life balance with a fully remote or hybrid working model
ITP1 pension
Lifeplan - a leading financial advisory service that offers personalized advice for maximizing your pension savings
Collective agreement
Access to our comprehensive benefits portal.
Generous wellness allowance
30 vacation days / year
Referral bonuses
Volunteer Days - two paid days annually to give back to the community.
Role overview
As Lead Legal Counsel Nordics, you will be a key member of both the global legal team and the Nordic leadership team, providing hands-on commercial legal support across the region. The role focuses on commercial, tech, and data protection matters, with a strong emphasis on drafting, reviewing, and negotiating complex contracts in a SaaS-driven environment. You will act as a trusted advisor to the business, supporting strategic discussions, client negotiations, and major commercial deals. Reporting to the General Counsel, you will also line manage one Legal Counsel and help strengthen the quality and consistency of commercial agreements across the Nordics.
This is a 12-month fixed-term contract covering a parental leave. The role can be based fully remotely or in a hybrid setup from one of our offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg, or Copenhagen. The preferred start date is May or June, or as soon as possible thereafter.
Responsibilities

Draft, review, and negotiate commercial agreements, including SaaS, customer, supplier, and public sector contracts

Lead and support commercial negotiations for larger and more complex deals

Attend customer meetings to provide legal input during contract discussions and negotiations

Provide strategic, pragmatic legal advice to stakeholders across the Nordic organisation

Identify legal risks and propose commercially sound, business-oriented solutions

Support GDPR, data protection, and broader IT and tech-related legal matters

Contribute to the development of legal templates, processes, and internal knowledge sharing

Manage multiple parallel workstreams independently, escalating when appropriate

Line manage and support one Legal Counsel within the Nordic legal team.

What we are looking for
Minimum 6 years' experience as a qualified lawyer

Background from a reputable private practice law firm

In-house legal experience

Strong, hands-on experience with commercial contracts and negotiations

Experience working with Swedish companies and Swedish commercial agreements

EU-qualified lawyer

Fluent in both Swedish and English

Comfortable acting as a senior advisor and challenging stakeholders when needed

Strong commercial mindset with the ability to constructively challenge the business

Able to balance strategic thinking with practical, detail-oriented execution.

We want to make the application process as simple and fair as possible. That's why we don't ask for a cover letter for this role. Instead, you'll find a few short questions in the application form. Your answers will help us understand your experience and skills in a more direct and relevant way.
Our interview process
Benifex understands the need to have a fast and efficient process, the below will all be completed in the shortest time possible.
Initial interview with the Talent team. Online tests in numeracy and logical reasoning. Interview with the hiring manager and a peer. Final interview with a senior team member/director.
We look forward to receiving your application!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-18
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7609631-1959154".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Benifex Sweden AB (org.nr 556595-0317), https://careers.benifex.com
Apelbergsgatan 33A (visa karta)
111 37  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Benifex

Jobbnummer
9868064


                   

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