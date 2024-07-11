Lead L&C Counsel - Service, Digital and Investment
What you will do
Are you a legal dynamo, fueled by a fervent passion for indirect purchasing contracts (including services, investments and digital innovation)?
Have you spent the past decade skillfully navigating legal complexities, collaborating closely with business stakeholders to navigate the intricacies of indirect purchasing contracts and compliance challenges?
Are you prepared to contribute both to Volvo Group Trucks Purchasing (GTP) and to its Legal and Compliance (GTP L&C) team, nestled in the stunning landscapes of Gothenburg, Sweden?
If so, today is your lucky day!
Our current Lead Counsel SD&I is happily taking a new challenge in our team so Volvo Group eagerly seeks a senior lawyer to be our new Lead Counsel - Services, Digital and Investment (SD&I) global business line.
The SD&I business supports all brands and entities in the Volvo Group, sourcing and purchasing goods and services which are not directly part of the final products. It focuses on 4 areas : Market Companies & Purchasing Revenues, Services, Investments & Industrial, Digital & IT.
Our total purchasing spend is BSEK 45 and we manage 22,000 supply partners all over the world.
It's time for you to lead this business line into a new chapter, from a legal & compliance perspective!
The successful candidate will report directly to the General Counsel and Senior Vice President Legal & Compliance within GTP and will assume a pivotal role within the management team of the Services, Digital and Investment strategic business line. Additionally, she/he will collaborate closely with our global GTP L&C team situated across Europe (Sweden and France), North America (USA), and Asia (China).
Who are you?
* You're a Swiss knife: From pioneering new business models to navigating standard contractual setups in a broad variety of indirect purchasing related matters ranging from servitization to IT down to real estate investments. You enjoy this broad scope and your expertise knows no bound.
* You can translate vision into actions and vice versa.
* You're a seasoned expert: You're armed with an advanced legal degree (JD equivalent), your credentials speak volumes. With a minimum of ten years' experience, you boast a proven track record as a commercial/contracts lawyer. Compliance complexities surrounding competition law, IT (including Data Privacy, IT security), are well within your grasp.
* You're tech-savvy: Comfortably traversing the legal landscape of the digital realm, you effortlessly navigate hardware, software, and IT services.
* Your motto can be "play hard, work hard"
* The First Point of Contact: Serving as the go-to authority for all legal matters within the dynamic Services, Digital and Investment strategic business line.
* A Risk Navigator: Identifying, evaluating, and addressing legal and compliance risks with the precision of a legal Sherlock.
* A Strategic Legal and Compliance Business Partner: Providing expert counsel, you'll shape the legal landscape in alignment with business imperatives. Your articulate explanations of facts, policies, and best practices will guide and influence others.
* A Coach and Team Player: Actively contributing to the GTP L&C team, you'll coach, review, and delegate tasks, nurturing the skills of our legal professionals, under the authority of our GTP GC & SVP L&C. .
* The Compliance Champion: Ensuring seamless implementation of Volvo Group Compliance programs within your sphere of influence.
* An enthusiast with a playful spirit and excellent English skills, including legal English proficiency, is essential. Fluency and proficiency in additional languages are highly valued, and a solid understanding of the automotive business is advantageous.
What's in it for you?
Why Join Volvo Group?
• Visibility: Take on a pivotal expertise within a global organization committed to innovation and sustainability, where your contribution and expertise will matter.
• Global Impact: Contribute to projects that have a worldwide reach and significant societal impact.
• Professional Growth: Access to continuous learning and development opportunities, including industry conferences and specialized training.
• Inclusive Culture: Work in a diverse and inclusive environment that values collaboration and teamwork
• Fun and excitement: you believe in the motto, "Work hard, play hard" and you want to contribute to our vision "Shape the world we want to live in"!
Ready for the next move?
Ready to soar to new heights in your legal career?
Send us your CV and a brief cover letter showcasing why we would match Join us, and let's write the future together. We eagerly await to get to know you!
