Lead Engineer - Ecommerce (React, Typescript, Node.js, Next.js)
2024-09-26
Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET and Afound. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here.
Job Description
We are currently recruiting a Lead Engineer to be part of our team supporting our Portfolio Brands unit. The person will be working as a Lead Engineer for a Brand's ecommerce Solution. In this role, you will play an instrumental part in enhancing our organization's staff by providing necessary capabilities and support and will be working on our e-commerce websites and systems for our brands. The team consists of software engineers and the agile methodology schema is followed. As a Lead Software Engineer you will be at the center of the action where product meets business. As a Lead Engineer within the Portfolio Brands unit, you will work on defining the evolution of our e-commerce websites and solutions (both in-house and external ones). You are going to be in strong collaboration with Product Managers, Architects and different stakeholders to drive the development and solutioning of our existing and new implementations. Your contributions will empower our Portfolio Brands Team to ensure efficient delivery of high-quality products. Some of your responsibilities will include:
Provide leadership and collaborate with the implementation team and other cross-functional teams for effective handoff to streamline the transition from design to project.
Provide technical leadership and guidance to the development team by ensuring best practices and that coding standards are followed.
Understand and visualize concepts that are not yet concrete, identify patterns and use your problem-solving skills, strong analytic ability, creativity and customer and business drive to find a solution and win support for your ideas.
Ability to take the initiative and identify and address existing and potential obstacles, issues, and opportunities.
Able to create both high-level and low-level design documentation and technical specifications.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in software engineering or equivalent.
At least 7 years of software development experience.
Experience in working with solution architecture and backend development.
Hands-on development experience in JavaScript based frameworks including Node.js, TypeScript, React, Next.js.
Experience with Microservices architecture on Cloud, API implementation and API design principles.
Being a team player. Our landscape consists of several different teams and systems and only with strong collaboration can we make wonders happen.
Strong interpersonal, collaborative and communication skills.
Prior experience on cloud platforms (Azure, AWS or GCP).
Experience on the CI/CD pipelines.
Knowledge on sourcing tools -git- and project tracking software like Jira and Confluence.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to diagnose issues and propose effective solutions.
Engineering expertise on performance and integration best practices.
Nice to have:
Experience of working on e-commerce domain
Additional Information
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
If your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please apply with CV in English.
Please do not send applications to individual email address, due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page.We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M Group is committed to creating a diverse & inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
