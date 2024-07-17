LDM Researcher with expertise in aerosol science (1yr position)
2024-07-17
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top universities. The University has around 47 000 students and more than 8 800 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö. We are united in our efforts to understand, explain and improve our world and the human condition.
Lund University welcomes applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We regard gender equality and diversity as a strength and an asset.
Your team
The successful candidate will join the LDM team at MAX IV.
The LDM team is a cross-beamline team of scientists and researchers with specific focus on supporting and developing gas phase, liquid phase, aerosol and cluster research at MAX IV Laboratory. The team is responsible for various instruments at the lab, many of which can be used on a number of different beamlines, including an aerodynamic lens setup, other sample delivery systems, XPS instruments, coincidence spectroscopy setups and a new ion trap setup.
Would you like to work at one of the brightest lightsources in the world?
MAX IV is looking for a committed and dynamic individual with a background in aerosol science. The successful candidate will have an opportunity to work at one of the world's leading light sources and to contribute to further developing aerosol research activities at MAX IV. In addition, they will also have an opportunity to gain experience with some of the other instruments managed by the LDM team.
Your main work tasks will be
- Maintenance and further development of the aerodynamic lens setup at MAX IV
- Preparation for user beamtimes with the aerodynamic lens
- User support as local contact for user beamtimes with the aerodynamic lens - note that this will at times involve out of hours work or on-call duties
- Outreach and information dissemination
- Engagement in funding applications with a view to further developing aerosol techniques at the lab
- The successful candidate will also help with other instrumentation managed by the LDM team that is not directly related to aerosol research
To be successful in this role you need to have the following qualifications
- A PhD in physics, chemistry or engineering
- Documented experience in the operation of aerodynamic lenses and other aerosol instrumentation
- Documented experience in the use of aerodynamic lenses for a wide-range of research applications
- Documented background in aerosol science and related fields
- Documented experience in photoelectron spectroscopy
- Documented experience in working at a large-scale scientific facility (example synchrotron, FEL, etc) as either a user or as a member of staff
- Excellent communication skills are extremely important for this position
- The successful candidate is expected to have the ability to work independently in the lab, as well as part of a team. This position will involve collaborative work with the LDM staff at the various beamlines.
- The candidate must have a good command of the English language in order to effectively communicate with users and staff at the laboratory, as well as to ensure successful communication on the international level.
Below are seen as merits
- Documented experience in the development of equipment for aerosol research
- Experience in developing own research plans
- Experience in outreach - in the form of oral presentations and poster presentations at conferences, the publication of articles and collaborative projects
As a person you are committed and ambitious. You have a strong work ethic, and view challenges as an opportunity to learn. You have excellent communication skills which is demonstrated by your publication record as well as your broad research network. You can work as an independent scientist as well as part of a team. You are curious and creative and have the ability to adapt your research methods and solve problems when unforeseen situations arise.
What we offer
When you join our MAX IV team, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientist from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
For further information, please visit:https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-universityhttp://www.sweden.sehttps://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careers/compensation-benefits/
On call services may apply.
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research laboratory hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden as well as internationally, with state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. It will receive up to 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-ray light.
