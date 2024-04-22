Law Student - Legal Analyst in Regulatory Compliance
Law Student - Legal Analyst in Regulatory Compliance
We have an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic and international regulatory compliance advisory team as a student worker! Our team is primarily based in Stockholm and Vilnius and this role will be in Stockholm.
Who are we?
European Market Operations ("EMO") operate both trading and clearing related functionalities and products that are traded on the Nordic Cash Equities Markets, Nordic Derivatives Market, Commodities Markets and Fixed Income Markets.
The Regulatory Compliance team is the first line Compliance Advisory function within EMO dedicated to supporting 8 Nasdaq Exchanges and Nasdaq Clearing with compliance advisory services for the reporting obligations in regulations such as MIFID II/R, EMIR, SFTR as well as regular and ad hoc requests from our regulators. Our team monitors regulatory change, coordinates regulatory requests, supports projects and implementations, facilitates oversight, escalates risks, issues and incidents and is the main point of contact for numerous internal and external partners. We are specialists in the regulations we work with and advise on how to improve the control environment for high-quality regulatory reporting!
We operate in a dynamic regulatory landscape and our team has significantly expanded over the last 5 years to manage the increasing demands of our regulators, additional responsibilities and new projects with impacts to regulatory reporting.Nasdaq is currently looking for a legal student to join the Regulatory Compliance team within European Markets Operations (EMO) in Stockholm. You will work with the MIFID II/R, EMIR and SFTR team as a legal analyst assisting with regulatory monitoring, text analysis and documentation.
We offer:
A stimulating environment for a law student to gain experience within the financial industry working with fantastic teams. This assignment will give you an opportunity to gain valuable experience as a legal analyst within regulatory compliance and an understanding of how reporting regulations apply to exchanges and clearing houses. Your contribution will be valued and you will have the opportunity to propose new ideas.
Job requirements:
Current university studies (at least 2-3 years) in a related field, preferably studying a Master of Laws in Sweden
Good communication skills (oral and written) and fluent in English. Be able to read Swedish law.
Strong analytical skills
Proficient user of Microsoft Office
Knowledge of financial markets, EU regulatory regimes or IT skills is an advantage but not required
This is a part-time position in the Stockholm office up to 20 hours during the school year, with possibilities to work full-time during the summer. As the process is ongoing, please submit your application in English as soon as possible.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
