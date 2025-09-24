Launch a Children's Home in the Philippines: SEK 200/hr
2025-09-24
, Västervik
, Valdemarsvik
, Oskarshamn
, Borgholm
Visa alla jobb hos Mc Alevey, Thomas i Gotland
Personal Assistant Now - Partner in a Life Project Soon
I'm Tom, living on Gotland. I'm a serial entrepreneur, adventurer, filmmaker, and writer-best known in Sweden for founding Bandit Radio and for crossing Africa solo in a VW dune buggy I built myself (now in the Volkswagen Museum in Wolfsburg). A motorcycle accident left me a C4 quadriplegic three years ago, which means I now need full-time personal assistance. That's the immediate job: helping me with all the basics-hygiene, meals, transfers, training, physical therapy, daily routines-and handling practical tasks around the home. You will also act as my "arms" for projects, travel, and creative work. It's physical, close, sometimes dirty and boring, but it's the foundation of everything else I still do.
I'm looking for one or more female assistants, ideally under 45, who can start now, here in Sweden. Exceptional candidates slightly older may be considered, but energy and stamina for long hours and travel are essential, and the physical strength to throw a 30 kg electric wheelchair in a car trunk without straining yourself. You must be reliable, responsible, comfortable with intimate personal care, and a good driver (license required, own vehicle preferred). The work is hourly, with good pay by agreement.
For the right people, this role can evolve. Before winter I plan to return to the Philippines to reopen Pella's Place, a nearly complete children's home in Port Barton for Filipino kids without families. We will start with the first six children, ages 8-15, in partnership with the local government in San Vicente. The work is hands-on and full of responsibility: preparing the home, supporting daily operations, and helping give these children a stable environment through age 18. This is a concrete mission with real impact, and we need assistants who could potentially travel and stay abroad for months to help make it happen.
Requirements:
- Female, strong, dependable, and comfortable with close, intimate personal care
- Driver's license (essential), ideally own car
- Energy, initiative, and problem-solving skills for demanding, varied tasks
- Freedom from heavy obligations at home, able to stay abroad if needed
- Willingness to work closely together in unusual circumstances
This is not glamorous, and it's not easy. But it's real, meaningful, and for the right person, it could become a unique life chapter.
For reference and background, you can visit Pella's Place at http://www.pernilla.org,
see the Red Buggy Project at http://www.redbuggy.com,
read a recent local article in Swedish at https://www.helagotland.se/nyheter/gotland/artikel/efter-alla-aventyr-nu-hamnar-thomas-beach-buggy-pa-volkswagens-museum/r3vom42l
(copy and paste these addresses into your browser) or simply Google my name to do your own research.
Send a CV and a personal letter to tom@pernilla.org
explaining who you are, why this role draws you, and why you might be a great PA now and one of the right partners for the Filipino Children's Home shortly. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30
E-post: tom@pernilla.org Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Jag är perfekt!". Arbetsgivare Mc Alevey, Thomas
, http://pernilla.org
Västerhejde Ygnevägen 11 (visa karta
)
622 61 VISBY Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Mc Alevey Thomas Kontakt
Thomas McAlevey tom@pernilla.org Jobbnummer
9523387