Lärare i matematik, NO och teknik till åk 4-5
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskollärarjobb / Trelleborg Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Trelleborg
2024-05-21
, Vellinge
, Svedala
, Skurup
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Trelleborg
, Staffanstorp
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
IES Trelleborg is growing and we're looking for new colleagues for the next Academic year!
We're looking for a teacher for our Y4 & 5 who is qualified to teach Mathematics, Science and Technology in English, and who's looking to work in an international, well-structured school, where a safe and calm learning environment is prioritised.
At IES Trelleborg you'll get colleagues from Sweden, the UK, and the US, and in some of the subjects all the teaching is done in English, with up to 50 % of the total teaching being done in English.
In Mathematics, Science and Technology, all the teaching is in English.
We work with clear structures and common goals to make the school day predictable and safe for our students, as well as a school where teachers can teach and students can learn.
As a teacher at IES you'll get:
• Support from your colleagues in Year teams and Departments.
• Access to a well-staffed Student Care Team.
• A free pedagogical lunch every day.
• A fresh work environment in our newly built school buildings.
• A capped number of weekly teaching hours as agreed with the unions.
The position is permanent with probation, and a full-time position.
Only applicants with a Teacher Qualification that qualifies them to teach the subjects in English (for example a TQ from Ireland, the UK, the US, Canada, Australia etc.) need to apply.
At IES, we're following the Swedish curriculum.
Internationella Engelska Skolan - We prepare students for the world!
Our three pillars:
• Command of English
• High academic expectations and aspirations
• A safe and calm school environment
Read more online: https://engelska.se/. Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://trelleborg.engelska.se/ Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Trelleborg Kontakt
Mikael Wahlberg mikael.wahlberg.trelleborg@engelska.se +46 70-813 15 91 Jobbnummer
8694941