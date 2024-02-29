Lab technician Environmental DNA
Are you recently graduated with experience in laboratory analysis of environmental DNA (eDNA) samples? Are you driven to participate in challenging analysis projects within environmental issues? Are you a quality-conscious and service-oriented team player? Then you might be our new colleague!
About the role
For our environmental chemistry group, located in Stockholm, we are now looking to expand our team with a molecular biologist to work with the analysis of eDNA from a wide range of environmental samples.
The interest of authorities and companies in using environmental DNA when analysing biodiversity has increased recently and we now need to expand our group to meet this need. At the same time, there is also a great need for research in this field and IVL is involved in several projects where we use and develop new methods for DNA analysis. We are therefore looking for you who are interested in using your experiences with molecular methods to solve the social problems linked to a decreasing biological diversity that we are now facing.
The chemical analysis activities are closely linked to IVL's other activities, for example environmental monitoring, measurements of biodiversity, technology solutions to prevent the spread of dangerous substances and research into the effects of chemicals in products or the environment. Single special assignments are interspersed with routine analyses, where larger sample series are analysed as well as research projects.
IVL's laboratory has many accredited methods, and a high quality is the basis of our business, but we also have a flexibility that allows us to carry out more customer-tailored and research oriented assignments.
Example of tasks that can be expected in the position:
Soil, water and air sample processing and analysis
DNA-extraction and purification
PCR amplification and metabarcoding sequencing library preparation
qPCR analysis
Compiling and reporting measurement data and review reports
Participating in the quality work
Research and development of new methods for eDNA analysis
Troubleshooting and development of existing methods
Qualifications
To succeed in the role you have:
A MSc or PhD degree in molecular biology or equivalent
Practical experience with eDNA analyses
Basic understanding of DNA sequencing and molecular methods for biodiversity analysis.
Good communication skills in both Swedish and English
Good problem-solving skills
Experience in independent work
Other valuable experiences can include:
Bioinformatic analysis of metabarcoding data
Experience in sequence library preparation
Project management
To lead or carry out research tasks in collaboration with other researchers
To present and inform about projects and results
Your personal characteristics
You have a good ability to collaborate with others and can structure your work in a way that lifts the work group. You also have an interest in biodiversity and an understanding of the technologies used in the analysis of environmental DNA. When filling this position, we will place great emphasis on your personal qualities, such as organizational and communication skills.
What we offer
We work in a creative and developing environment where everyone has a large part of their own responsibility and good opportunities for personal and professional development. As an employee at IVL, you become part of a workplace that values diversity, collaboration, innovation and commitment. There is a wonderful community here as well as sports club, art association, parties, pubs and other activities. We are sit in activity-based premises. At IVL, you get the opportunity to work with your
sustainability commitment for real!
Welcome with your application
Apply with your CV by pressing "Apply here". Evaluation of applications and interviews will be conducted throughout the application period.
