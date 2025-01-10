KYC/Due Diligence Senior Specialist - Banks and Payment Service Providers
2025-01-10
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 28009
Are you interested in correspondent banking, global trade flows and financial crime prevention? This might be the opportunity for you.
We are now looking for a new colleague to join our team of Due Diligence Experts within Group Financial Crime Prevention, analysing Nordea's customer base of banks and payment service providers (PSPs), both by conducting KYC due diligence and through customer compliance calls.
Our customer base includes some of the world's largest and most prominent financial institutions and you will gain great insight into the world of correspondent banking, anti-money laundering, sanctions risks and transaction flows. You will be given the opportunity to become a true expert in the field of financial crime prevention and work in close collaboration with customer units and other stakeholders throughout Nordea.
You will work in a team with a good team spirit and talented members from various different countries and backgrounds. The field of financial crime prevention has grown rapidly and financial institutions play a key role, offering the right candidate excellent career opportunities.
Your future responsibilities
In this role you will be responsible for performing KYC due diligence on your customer portfolio of banks and/or payment service providers. You will be supported in some administrative tasks and collaborate with customer units, but are expected to independently plan and conduct KYC due diligence and deliver results on time.
When you are ready you will be involved in customer compliance calls, and potentially site visits, as part of our enhanced due diligence procedures.
More specifically, your tasks will include:
* Collect and assess information on banks and/or PSPs and summarize your findings and conclusions in KYC files, i.e. conduct KYC due diligence (CDD/ODD/EDD) with focus on financial crime prevention.
* Analyse, describe and conclude on bank's and PSP's business with special focus on their financial crime governance and control procedures.
* Assess, describe and conclude on risks related to money laundering, terrorist financing, fraud, corruption, adverse media, sanctions, transactions, ownership structures, corporate governance etc.
* Assess, understand and describe the local political and regulatory environment in relation to financial crime prevention and correspondent banking.
* Plan, organize and conduct compliance calls to verify information and collect intelligence on customers.
* Briefly present your KYC files in Nordea's Evaluation Board meetings and answer questions in relation to your findings together with the customer's Relationship Manager.
* Provide expertise knowledge to the Relationship Managers on financial crime risks and mitigating factors related to bank and/or PSP customers.
* Co-ordinate activities with various internal stakeholders and support improved processes and procedures.
Who are you?
We are looking for a diligent person with an eye for detail. You have an analytical mindset while at the same time being a good administrator. You are organized, efficient, solution oriented and able to work independently in a deadline-driven environment, with the ability to manage multiple tasks and deliver results on time.
You collaborate and engage naturally with stakeholders, colleagues and customers with different nationalities and backgrounds. You also have the courage to speak up and ask difficult questions while ensuring great customer experiences at the same time.
Your experience and skills include:
* Fluency in English - written and spoken is a prerequisite. Fluency in other additional languages is highly advantageous.
* Experience from either KYC for large corporates or institutions, preferably correspondent banks.
* Knowledge on PSPs is considered an advantage.
* Strong analytical, administrative, planning and organizing skills.
* Strong reading and writing skills.
* The ability to interpret and follow guidelines and work instructions .
* Good presentation skills.
* Strong collaborator and stakeholder management skills.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
More information
Please submit your application no later than the 24/01/2025. For more information about the position, please contact hiring manager Emilie Thibault, emilie.thibault@nordea.com
.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. It is our deep belief that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, qualities and personalities together make us better equipped to help our customers and contribute to the communities we operate in. So be who you are.
For union information, contact Finans förbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at saconordea@nordea.com
. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-24
