Kundtjänst inom Affärsresor
Become our next Customer Service Associate within Business Travel in Helsingborg!
Are you a person who is passionate about challenges and wants to develop in customer service of business travel! With us, you have the opportunity to learn about customer service, B2B, Amadeus and to be part of a leading global company in the travel industry! We are looking for someone who can work full-time on site during the day, as well as evening, night and weekend shifts.
About us
Concentrix is a global company with over 440,000 employees working in 70+ countries around the world. Our customers and clients are world-renowned brands and our success is thanks to our people who manage billions of customer interactions every year. We invest in positive and motivating people in our team who are interested in new technology and take a step in a customer service career for air travel.
Your work assignments:
You are our contact person via telephone, chat and e-mail for business customers.
You are flexible to work with customers around the clock.
You guarantee an excellent handling of bookings in business travel and hotel support.
You find smart solutions for each individual customer to ensure their journey goes smoothly and deliver top-class customer service.
You document correctly in all processes in our clients' systems.
Your profile:
Has a high school diploma or equivalent
Has experience with the travel industry and has previously worked at, for example, an airline or in hospitality/customer service. Alternatively studied tourism.
Good computer skills and handling of administrative tasks such as registrations within computer systems
Your English is fluent in speech and writing, like your Swedish.
Ability to communicate in a structured and effective manner.
Able to work as a team member, as well as independently
Your benefits:
Paid training for new hires!
The chance to be involved right from the start with a brand new amazing team!
Offers health care and other outstanding staff benefits, incl. a pension system.
Close to the central station in Helsingborg
International connections that offer the opportunity to join campaigns to work abroad within Concentrix.
Great scope of culture within an open and colorful work environment.
Lunch restaurant in the building.
Participate in our activities such as BBQs and fun internal competitions with prizes.
Have we piqued your interest?
