Kandidater - Global Social Media & Influencer Manager, PROfeel
Valio Sverige AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2025-11-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Valio Sverige AB i Stockholm
Global Social Media & Influencer Manager, PROfeel®
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Position: Permanent, Full time
Are you a channel-native strategist who can turn scrolls into stops and stops into brand love? Join PROfeel®-a rapidly growing protein brand delivering delicious, easy snacks for daily protein. PROfeel® is a Valio spin-off sub-brand with rapid growth and ambitious international expansion plans. We're launching new markets, scaling existing ones, and building an audience that integrates protein into their daily nutrition and diet in a fun and relatable way.
We're currently a small, ambitious entrepreneurial team inside a big, brilliant mother company and looking for a data-driven and experienced Social Media Manager with a Global scope to lead our global social presence end-to-end across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn and to manage ad uploads and optimization for our YouTube channel.
You'll own the organic strategy, calendar, creative direction (working with content creators, nano and micro influencers), publishing, community management for organic and ads, and performance analytics. If you love moving fast, collaborating across markets, and proving impact with data-this is for you.
What You'll Do
Own the global organic social strategy & calendar
Build and run a clear, organic always-on plan across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn, aligned to brand priorities, key product launches, and our playful TOV.
Plan, brief creators, and ship standout content
Turn insights and briefs into thumb-stopping posts and short-form video; partner with creators to adapt on-brand concepts and ensure the content is engaging. Brief creators, sign contracts, obtain ad rights, secure assets, and integrate content into the calendar.
Influencer strategy
Ensure we select the right influencers and creators at a global level - they must be on brand and align with our organic (and at a local level) paid goals - awareness / reach / inspiration to try NPD's
Channel management & publishing excellence
Execute daily posting, scheduling, tagging, and QA across time zones; ensure brand consistency and accessibility best practices across markets.
Community management that builds love
Lead proactive engagement, comment moderation, and DM flows; create playbooks for FAQs, UGC permissions, and brand safety escalation.
YouTube management
Handle uploads for ads across markets.
Performance, reporting, and iteration
Define KPIs, build dashboards, and deliver actionable weekly/monthly insights; A/B test hooks, formats, and CTAs; use learnings to refine the calendar.
Cross-market coordination
Coordinate with local marketing teams as needed to manage influencer collaborations (SE, FI, ES, PL, UK, IE, US etc) as well as LinkedIn post requests.
Always On Organic content and Always On ads - alignment of themes
Collaborate with PROfeel's Digital Manager to align organic and paid Always On themes and assets.
Trendspotting & brand agility
Track platform updates, formats, and sounds; jump on relevant trends that fits our brand.
Governance & hygiene
Maintain asset libraries, naming conventions, rights/usage logs; ensure compliance with local regulations and platform policies.
What We're looking for:
5-7+ years in social media management for consumer brands (multi-market experience strongly preferred).
Proven editorial judgment for short-form video and platform-native storytelling (IG Reels, TikTok, Shorts, carousels, LinkedIn thought-leadership).
Strong analytics fluency: can build dashboards, interpret data, and turn it into presentations and decisions that inform creatives.
Comfortable briefing and collaborating with creator and editor partners (Adobe Suite/ Figma/Office familiarity a plus).
Expert user of platform and planning tools: Meta Business Suite, TikTok Business Center, YouTube Studio, GA4/UTMs, and a scheduler ie: Sprout or similar.
Project management: able to balance multi-timezone calendars and ensure on time in full delivery to markets.
Copy Writing: concise hooks, playful captions, and on-brand CTAs-plus clear professional tone for LinkedIn.
Languages: Fluency in English required. Swedish or Finnish is a strong plus
What we offer you
At PROfeel®, you'll join a fast-growing, purpose-driven brand with the backing of Valio and the agility of a scale-up. We offer a high-impact role with real ownership, a collaborative and supportive culture, and opportunities for personal and professional growth. You'll benefit from a strong reward package and the flexibility to thrive in a hybrid, results-oriented environment.
For more information email profeelrecruitment@valio.fi
Applications we are eagerly waiting for you to join us as soon as possible. Applications are processed actively throughout the application period, so be sure to leave your application at the latest 12st of October through the application link.
Join our dynamic team of PROfeel®, a rapidly growing protein brand dedicated to delivering delicious and easy choices for daily protein consumption. We are at the forefront of innovation in the protein product industry especially in Finland, leveraging Valio's R&D capabilities to deliver products that make a meaningful impact on the consumers lives. As we have seen an incredible growth story already in Finland, PROfeel® has been separated to be its own growth focus area and 100% Valio owned legal entity with rapid international growth ambitions. Our net sales have grown from 15 MEUR to 85 MEUR in 5 years (2018-2024) and we currently have sales in 9 countries. In the coming years, we will continue to expand the PROfeel® brand by opening new markets and investing in the sales growth of existing markets. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Valio Sverige AB
(org.nr 556481-1734)
Lindhagensterrassen 1 (visa karta
)
112 18 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9585280